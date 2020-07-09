Peacock to Stream Premier League 175-Plus Soccer Games Exclusively – Variety

Peacock is getting its fingers — or, extra precisely, toes — on an enormous batch of the U.Okay.’s Premier League soccer matches.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock, set to launch nationally July 15, would be the unique U.S. dwelling for greater than 175 Premier League matches throughout the 2020-21 season, accessible solely to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier. All informed, Peacock Premium will current greater than 1,500 hours of Premier League dwell video games and associated programming, together with full-event on-demand replays for all 380 of the league’s matches (after 9 p.m. ET on the day of the video games).

With the transfer, the media firm is killing off NBC Sports activities Gold’s Premier League Go subscription service, which had beforehand carried a slew of the soccer league’s video games within the U.S. NBCU is placing its shoulder into Peacock as its key strategic streaming vacation spot for a broad vary of programming, together with sports activities, information, late-night and comedy content material, library TV content material and films, and a slate of originals.

Premier League soccer will nonetheless air on NBC broadcast and NBCSN cable networks, with plans for “intensive” dwell match protection, in accordance to NBCU. The Premier League video games on NBC and NBCSN will probably be streamed on nbcsports.com and the NBC Sports activities app.

Upcoming dwell sports activities scheduled to be on Peacock embrace a brand new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff sport in January 2021; the postponed Tokyo Summer season Olympics and Paralympics; U.S. Open, U.S. Ladies’s Open and Ryder Cup golf; and the lately introduced Peacock unique sequence “Misplaced Speedways,” hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., and “In Deep” with Ryan Lochte.

On July 15, to promote Peacock’s nationwide launch, the service will solely stream 4 Premier League matches — accessible at no cost to everybody. These are Manchester Metropolis v. Bournemouth; Burnley v. Wolverhampton; Newcastle v. Tottenham; and Arsenal v. Liverpool.

As but, the Premier League has not introduced a schedule for the 2020-21 season. Extra data about which video games will stream on Peacock will probably be accessible nearer to the September 2020 begin of the following season.

“This unique Premier League programming is an thrilling addition to our dwell sports activities content material on Peacock Premium, and we’re thrilled to proceed delivering our best-in-class Premier League protection to NBCUniversal linear tv clients in addition to new Peacock subscribers,” Peacock EVP and chief income officer Rick Cordella mentioned in a press release. He was previously head of digital media for NBC Sports activities Group.

Individually, soccer can be in play for ViacomCBS, which can get unique U.S. rights to UEFA Champions League video games beginning this August and plans to stream all UEFA membership competitors matches on its CBS All Entry subscription service.

Peacock Premium with adverts is presently accessible at no further value to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 video and broadband clients, and beginning July 15 may even be accessible to Cox Communications subscribers. The cable operators’ clients will pay a further $5 month-to-month for an ad-free model of Peacock Premium.

For subsequent week’s nationwide launch, Peacock will provide a free, ad-supported tier with over 7,500 hours of flicks, exhibits, and dwell and on-demand programming throughout information, sports activities, actuality TV and late evening. Peacock Premium will value $4.99 monthly (with adverts) or $9.99 monthly (with no adverts) with practically 20,000 hours of content material.

Notice that Peacock doesn’t have distribution agreements at this level with Roku or Amazon Fireplace TV, two of the most important connected-TV streaming platforms. HBO Max, launched in late Might, additionally stays unavailable on Roku and Fireplace TV.

Pictured above: Premier League’s Manchester Metropolis vs. Newcastle United match on July 8.