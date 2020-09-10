Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight pens Lockdown movie to star Anne Hathaway

We’re undecided the world is prepared for pandemic tales simply but, particularly because it hasn’t but loosened its grip on the planet, however information is rising that Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight has written a movie referred to as Lockdown.

Deadline is reporting that Lockdown will likely be movie in London and can star Anne Hathaway and be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Id, Fringe of Tomorrow), who’s presently exploring how to shoot a movie in area with the assistance of Tom Cruise and Elon Musk.

Lockdown will reportedly have a finances of lower than $10 million (£7.7 million), barely qualifying it for off-off-Hollywood standing, and is a heist movie/romantic comedy set in opposition to the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown.

We don’t know if it’s a working title, however Lockdown will start capturing by the top of September and, judging by the character of the topic materials, we assume it’ll proceed even when there’s one other lockdown.

At one level Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy was contemplating a task within the movie, however Deadline studies that’s now trying unlikely.

Murphy, who performs Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and Knight will likely be preoccupied with the return of their (now) world success story about Birmingham gangs for season six. All of the scripts had been written however Knight advised the Peaky Blinders web site that that they had had to change just a few issues due to actors’ schedules.

“I’ve been by the scripts, so some issues have modified,” stated Knight. “I feel, for the higher.”

However don’t anticipated to see season six earlier than the top of 2021. Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne stated it will begin the place season 5 left off, with Tommy on his knees in a discipline with a gun to his head.

Byrne added that they hope to start filming early in 2021.

In case you’re searching for extra to watch, try our TV information.