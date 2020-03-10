U.S. rock band Pearl Jam, with hit songs along with “Black” and “Even Float”, talked about on Monday it’d delay the first leg of its Gigaton Tour, which has 17 displays in North The us and was as soon as set to begin out March 18, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Pearl Jam postpones North American tour due to coronavirus
March 10, 2020
1 Min Read
