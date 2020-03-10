Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Pearl Jam has postponed its upcoming North American tour amid rising fears over the coronavirus.

The band made the announcement on Monday.

“We’ve been hit exhausting and have witnessed firsthand how rapidly these disastrous conditions can escalate,” singer Eddie Vedder wrote, alluding to the rising variety of COVID-19 circumstances within the state of Washington, house of the veteran Seattle rockers. “Our children’ faculties have closed together with universities and companies. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna worsen earlier than it will get higher.”

The group’s 14-city trek throughout U.S. and Canada included stops in New York, Los Angeles and Oakland, and was set to kick off March 18 in Toronto. All reveals will probably be rescheduled at a later date.

Pearl Jam’s summer time tour in Europe will keep on for now.

“We’re so sorry…and deeply upset,” Vedder concluded. “If anybody on the market feels the identical based mostly on this information, we share that emotion with you.”

Pearl Jam’s new album, Gigaton, arrives on March 27.

Learn the assertion in full:

As residents of the town of Seattle, we’ve been hit exhausting and have witnessed firsthand how rapidly these disastrous conditions can escalate. Our children’ faculties have closed together with universities and companies. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna worsen earlier than it will get higher. So we’re being informed that being a part of giant gatherings is excessive on the checklist of issues to keep away from as this international well being disaster is now starting to have an effect on all of our lives.

Sadly, communing in giant teams is a big a part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy…

Now we have and can at all times hold the security and well-being of our supporters as high precedence.

So it’s with deep frustration and remorse that we’re compelled to make this most unlucky of bulletins…

This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will must be postponed and reveals rescheduled for a later date.

We’ve labored exhausting with all our administration and enterprise associates to seek out different options or choices however the ranges of danger to our viewers and their communities is just too excessive for our consolation degree.

Add to that we even have a singular group of passionate followers who journey far and large. We’ve at all times been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. Nonetheless on this case, journey is one thing to keep away from.

It actually hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our authorities concerning individuals’s security and our potential to go to work.

Having no examples of our nationwide well being division’s potential to get forward of this, we have now no cause to consider that will probably be below management within the coming weeks forward.

Once more, right here in Seattle what we’re witnessing we might not want for anybody. What we do want for the remainder of the nation is that they will keep away from the tough damaging results of this and retain their sense of neighborhood and handle each other.

Simply as we stay up for our subsequent live shows and the flexibility to collect collectively and play loud songs as energized as ever.

We’re so sorry…

And deeply upset..

If anybody on the market feels the identical based mostly on this information, we share that emotion with you.

– Ed & Pearl Jam

We perceive you will need to understand how ticketing will work. Ticketmaster will probably be in contact shortly, however present tickets will probably be honored for the brand new dates.