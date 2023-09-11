Pearl Jam’s Indiana Show Is Postponed:

Pearl Jam has moved their show at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday night. The band said in a statement that the show would be moved “due to illness. “The band is very sorry and is thinking about everyone who traveled to the show and the great crowd within Indianapolis,” the statement stated.

“It’s clear that it’s a big deal, and we all wish there was another way to deal with it. Again, we’re sorry, and we’re so glad you can understand. It’s tough.”

The band said that tickets will be good for a new date in the future. Those who have tickets but can’t go to the new show are going to able to get their money back.

The band said that their shows within Fort Worth on September 13 and 14 as well as Austin on September 18 and 19 will go on as planned.

Eddie Vedder, who leads Pearl Jam, will play two exclusive solo shows next month. The shows will be held at Benaroya Hall within Seattle upon October 23 as well as 24.

Pearl Jam’s 11th Studio Album, Gigaton, Came Out In March 2020:

Vedder’s only solo shows planned for the near future are in Seattle on September 29 and 30 and at the Ohana Festival upon September 30.

Gigaton was Pearl Jam’s eleventh studio album, and it came out in March 2020. It was the first time the group had made a brand-new studio album in seven years.

The highly praised record reached No. 5 among the Billboard Top 200 as well as No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock as well as Alternative album lists.

Last year was the first time the band went on tour to promote the record. The band said that the Sept. 13 and 15 shows within Fort Worth, Texas, and the Sept. 18 and 19 shows in Austin, Texas, will go on as planned.

Bruce Springsteen Said On Wednesday That He Was Putting Off A Series Of September Shows:

Pearl Jam isn’t the sole rock ‘n’ roll star who has been sick lately. Bruce Springsteen said on Wednesday that he was putting off a series of September shows on the advice of the doctors who are treating him for a disease called peptic ulcer disease.

The famous rocker wrote a note on his official Instagram page telling fans that he was going to be taking a break from singing after his Sept. 7 show in Syracuse, New York, because of his health.

Springsteen put off two shows in Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in August because he was sick, which was out of character. But he came back for three home games at MetLife Stadium within East Rutherford, New Jersey, between August 30 and September 3.