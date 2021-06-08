Pearl V Puri (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Pearl V Puri (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Pearl V Puri is an Indian tv actor. He has labored in tv presentations like Meri Saasu Maa, Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha. He made his debut in 2013 with the display Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. Pearl is firstly from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh and has been energetic within the tv business since 2013.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Pearl V Puri was once born on 10 July 1989 in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, India. He’s son of Vipin and Pammi Puri. He additionally has an elder sister, whose title is Reet Vohra. He shifted to Mumbai in 2013 after finishing his research. Puri did his education from Maharishi Vidya Mandir Public Faculty, Chhindwara and Rajendra Swaroop Public Faculty, Agra. He then did his MBA from St.John’s Faculty, Agra.

Bio

Actual Identify Pearl Vipin Puri Nick Identify Pearl, Golu Occupation Actor Date of Beginning 10 July 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Beginning Position Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Nationality Indian House The town Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Circle of relatives Mom : Pummy Puri (Housewife)

Father : Vipin Puri (Trade Guy)



Sister : Reet Puri Vohra



Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Pearl began his occupation with the tv display Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013. he was once observed as Ajay Tiwari within the debut serial. Pearl were given reputation in his occupation with TV display Badtameez Dil the place he performed lead function of Abeer Malhotra. Later he labored in widespread serials like Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Nagarjuna.

Pearl was once nominated for Very best Recent New Face (Male), Very best Actor Male (In style) and Very best Onscreen Jodi (In style) on the 2006 Indian Television tube Awards. He was once additionally observed in Large Boss seasons 12 and 13. He was once awarded the Very best Actor Male (Critics) Award on the Gold Awards (2019).

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Maharishi Vidya Mandir Public Faculty, Chhindwara

Ragendra Swarup Public Faculty, Agra Faculty St. John’s Faculty, Agra Instructional Qualification MBA Distance Schooling Debut Tv : Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat (2013)

Awards Gold Awards (2019; Very best Actor Male)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 9″ Toes Weight 70 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Writing Songs, Gymming, Travelling and Making a song

Marital Standing and Extra

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Pearl V Puri

Pearl V Puri was once born and taken up in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

He were given reputation from the TV serial Naagin 3, by which he performed the function of Mahir Sehgal.

Pearl has realized performing from Anupam Kher’s Appearing Faculty ‘Actor Prepares’.

Pearl was once now not like performing as a kid however he stepped into the performing global on the behest of his ex-girlfriend.

He has additionally labored in tv ads like Truthful One Cream, Tata Docomo, Zen Cell, Maruti Ritz, Pizza Hut, Equipment Kat and so forth.

His father was once now not pleased with Pearl’s resolution to turn out to be an actor, which is why he didn’t communicate to Pearl for two years.

He liked Kailash Kher’s songs from seventh usual.

He was once ranked twenty sixth within the 50 Maximum Fascinating Males Record.

Pearl loves animals very a lot, they’ve a canine they named ‘Newton Puri’.

He gained the most productive actor award in Gold Awards 2019 for Naagin 3.

He additionally sung, composed and written a track video ‘Peerh Meri’ by which he featured at the side of Anita Hassanandani Reddy.

When you’ve got extra information about Pearl V Puri. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

