Pearpop Raises $16 Million in Funding for Social-Collab Marketplace

Pearpop is popping social-media capital into actual {dollars} — and the startup has banked $16 million to construct out its market for shopping for and promoting social collaborations amongst creators.

The full consists of $10 million in Collection A financing led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six with participation from Bessemer Enterprise Companions in addition to $6 million in prior seed financing co-led by Ashton Kutcher and Man Oseary’s Sound Ventures and VC agency Sluggish Ventures, with participation from Atelier Ventures and Chapter One Ventures.

Pearpop additionally has a slew of angel buyers spanning actors, music artists, athletes and entrepreneurs. They embody Amy Schumer, The Chainsmokers, Diddy, Gary Vaynerchuk, Kevin Durant, Kevin Hart, Mark Cuban, Marshmello, Moe Shalizi, Michael Gruen, Wealthy Miner, Snoop Dogg, and The Weeknd together with social media stars like Griffin Johnson, Josh Richards and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

Pearpop debuted in October 2020 for TikTok creators, who can use the location to purchase and promote duets, feedback, or using the TikTok sound characteristic.

Since its launch, Pearpop says it has attracted almost 10,000 celebs and creators together with Heidi Klum, Snoop Dogg, TikTok/Instagram star Loren Grey, professional skater Tony Hawk and Shaquille O’Neal. Collectively, creators on the platform have a mixed viewers of greater than 1 billion followers.

“We would like all one of the best expertise in the world utilizing our platform,” mentioned CEO Cole Mason. Pearpop plans to increase the collaboration market to different social networks, together with Instagram, in the close to future.

Cole Mason, CEO/co-founder of Pearpop

Pearpop

Pricing for the collabs is ready by every particular person creator, and Pearpop takes a 25% minimize of every transaction.

The worth tags fluctuate: Loren Grey, for instance, costs $500 for a tune duet and $50 for a remark. Snoop Dogg asks $5,000 for a duet and $1,500 for him to make use of a sound from one other TikTok creator in a put up. In the meantime, common TikTok creator Noah Beck lists $10,000 for a duet and $20,000 for a sound collab.

Pearpop was based by Mason, a former mannequin repped by Ford Fashions, alongside investor/entrepreneur Spencer Markel, and music supervisor Man Oseary, whose shoppers embody Madonna and U2.

The service isn’t designed to ship celeb shout-outs, like Cameo. Quite, Pearpop was constructed for up-and-coming creators to spice up their profile (i.e. follower counts and views) by pairing up with a much bigger persona.

“Pearpop was the primary time I’d seen expertise use their socials and assist different expertise to monetize,” Oseary mentioned. “What I used to be blown away by was, everybody ended up doing effectively. The expertise paying expertise to be heard or be seen, that labored for them. And rather a lot higher content material was being posted to TikTok from us.”

Added Oseary, “You possibly can pay a platform to get your self randomly on the market [through] a sponsored put up — however that is a lot cooler.”

The concept for Pearpop got here from Mason’s realization that there was a spot in the market: There wasn’t a market for creators “to monetize by means of easy, genuine collaborations which might be mutually useful.”

Expertise businesses which have adopted Pearpop in assist of their shoppers embody Expertise X, Get Engaged, Subsequent Step Expertise and The Gasoline Injector.

Within the subsequent few months, Pearpop plans to launch apps for iOS and Android (at present it’s web-only), which can present higher notifications and options like a dashboard for creators to trace collaborations and metrics.

Pearpop has about 20 staff, who’ve all labored remotely in the course of the pandemic. Mason mentioned the corporate is hiring folks for expertise and company partnerships. “Finally we’ll get an workplace in L.A.,” he mentioned.

As for the title of the corporate, Mason mentioned it’s a pun on “pair”: “I simply favored the way it sounded.”