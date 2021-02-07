‘Pebbles,’ ‘The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet’ Win Top Prizes in Rotterdam

Indian drama “Pebbles,” by Vinothraj P.S., gained the principle competitors Tiger Award at this yr’s Worldwide Movie Competition Rotterdam (IFFR) on Sunday. Taking the highest prize in the Huge Display Competitors sidebar was Argentine filmmaker Ana Katz’s “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet.”

Set towards a backdrop of grinding poverty and drought-stricken villages in southern India, “Pebbles” follows a troubled father, indignant that his spouse has left him, and his younger son as they embark on a tough journey by means of desolate landscapes on one of many hottest days of the yr.

“Within the midst of many admirable and impressive works, the jury was blown away by a seemingly easy and humble movie we fell in love with immediately,” the Tiger Award jury mentioned. “Making a most impression with a minimal in means, the filmmaker reaches his purpose with the identical conviction and willpower as his foremost characters. The result’s a lesson in pure cinema, charming us with its magnificence and humor, in spite of its grim topic.”

French director Pascal Tagnati’s function movie debut, “I Comete − A Corsican Summer time,” in regards to the locals of a Corsican village, and Norika Sefa’s Kosovar drama “On the lookout for Venera” gained Tiger Competitors Particular Jury Awards.

The jury described “I Comete – A Corsican Summer time” as “a real love letter of humanity delivered to us by means of a refreshing look on modern cinema,” whereas praising “On the lookout for Venera” for its “purposeful restraint and unassuming sincerity” in the way in which it captures “an intimate slice of life” by means of its digicam work and sound.

The Tiger Award features a €40,000 ($48,196) prize to be divided between filmmaker and producer, whereas the Particular Jury Awards are every value €10,000 ($12,049).

“The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet”

IFFR

Shot in black and white, “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet” follows a younger man, dedicated to his loyal canine, as he haltingly initiates maturity, navigating love, loss and fatherhood. The movie impressed the jury with “an excellent opening scene” and the director’s “radical decisions relating to narrative, construction and cinematography.”

Sponsored by Dutch pubcaster VPRO, the prize features a €30,000 ($36,147) award and ensures theatrical launch and TV broadcast in the Netherlands.

Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Žbanić nabbed the BankGiro Loterij Viewers Award for her Bosnian Battle drama “Quo vadis, Aida?,” which unspooled in the fest’s Limelight part.

The competition additionally introduced U.S. filmmaker Kelly Reichardt with its second annual Robby Müller Award, named after the late Dutch cinematographer.

“We see in Kelly Reichardt, not only a liberating independence and readability of aesthetic imaginative and prescient, but in addition somebody who, in a self-evident means, carries on Robby Müller’s legacy,” the jury mentioned.

Reichardt’s newest work, the western drama “First Cow,” unspooled in Limelight.

“In these most difficult of occasions, we’re extremely proud to have introduced an impressive collection of titles in our reimagined competition format,” mentioned competition director Vanja Kaludjercic.

“The expanded Tiger Competitors included 16 movies that mirror the plurality of voices and visions of expertise that can proceed to ship nice cinema for years to come back. What we realized from this expertise is that as resilient because the trade is, so are our audiences who absolutely embraced and celebrated the primary chapter of this yr’s competition.”

Compelled on-line this yr as a result of pandemic, IFFR organizers break up this yr’s fest into two components. The second half will happen June 2-6 and is about to incorporate bodily theatrical displays and a extra festive celebration that can comprise the brand new Harbour showcase in addition to the Vivid Futures sidebar.

Marking her first yr as competition director, Kaludjercic harassed the significance of holding not less than the primary a part of the competition at first of the yr regardless of the continuing COVID-19 disaster.

“The Rotterdam Movie Competition holds an vital place on the worldwide calendar. It’s very related for filmmakers to get the publicity, to get this second of consideration from not solely the viewers however the worldwide trade as effectively.”

Kaludjercic added: “I’m so grateful for every part that our group firstly needed to put together to make this competition occur. We needed to adapt in so many alternative methods. However what’s unimaginable to see is how movie lovers – our viewers – have tailored as effectively.”

The total checklist of winners are beneath:

TIGER COMPETITION

Tiger Award: “Pebbles,” by Vinothraj P.S.

Particular Jury Award: “I Comete – A Corsican Summer time,” by Pascal Tagnati

Particular Jury Award: “On the lookout for Venera,” by Norika Sefa

BIG SCREEN COMPETITION



VPRO Huge Display Award: “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet,” by Ana Katz

AMMODO TIGER SHORT COMPETITION



Ammodo Tiger Brief Award: “Sunsets, On a regular basis” by Basir Mahmood

Ammodo Tiger Brief Award: “Terranova” by Alejandro Pérez Serrano and Alejandro Alonso Estrella

Ammodo Tiger Brief Award: “Maat Means Land,” by Fox Maxy

OTHER AWARDS

Robby Müller Award: Kelly Reichardt

BankGiro Loterij Viewers Award: “Quo vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić

FIPRESCI Award: “The Fringe of Dawn,” by Taiki Sakpisit

KNF Award: “Manifesto,” by Ane Hjort Guttu

Youth Jury Award: “La nuit des rois,” by Philippe Lacôte