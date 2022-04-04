Pedri scored a great goal for Barcelona’s victory against Sevilla: the comparison in the networks with a Riquelme pearl

On matchday number 30 of La Liga, the Barcelona had the hard task of receiving the Sevilla in need of a victory if he wanted to stand as the new pursuer of the Real Madrid. In one of the most even matches of the championship, a genius of Pedri near the end of the game it was enough difference for the blaugrana to win by the minimum in a Camp Nou totally full and full of enthusiasm with the performances that the team led by Xavi Hernandez.

The 19-year-old midfielder received a pass from Ousmane Dembélé and threatened to hit the goal, forcing the first defender to slide. Seeing that there was another Sevilla player ready to intercept the shot, he again hooked into his skill leg where he finally had the space to fire a steady shot that slipped past Bono’s right post. The roar of the stadium due to the importance of the goal was impressive and netizens quickly linked the action to a goal by an Argentine player: Juan roman riquelme.

To remember the goal of today’s vice president of Boca Juniors, we must go back to March 23, 2003 at the Camp Nou against Racing de Santander for La Liga de España. A play that started on the right wing reached the feet of the Argentine on the edge of the large area who, with a simple feint, left one of the defenders who tried to block the shot on the ground. With the bow at his mercy, he opened the inside of his right foot to break the resistance of goalkeeper Erwin Lemmens..

The promise of the blaugrana recalled the best moments of Román



The explosion in Pedri’s goal also featured Xavi Hernández, who ran towards the substitutes’ bench to hug his emotional collaborators. “It’s a six-point victory that tells us where we are,” described the coach at a press conference after the game, overwhelmed by feelings and with logical joy. And he closed talking about Pedri: “Today he scored a great goal. He is a superlative player because the way we play there are very few like him”.

With 57 points and one game less, Barcelona climbed to second position and cut the difference with Real Madrid to twelve unitswho also won on the date against Celta Vigo 2-1 with a brace from Karim Benzema. With eight games remaining for the end of La Liga, the Blaugrana dreams of several stumbles from his main rival to be able to hope to make one of the great comebacks in the history of the competition.

THE SUMMARY OF BARCELONA 1 – 0 SEVILLE

