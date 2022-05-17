Pedrito Juárez, the 8-year-old Argentine who scores goals like Messi, was champion with Barcelona: the most impressive plays of the campaign

He was champion last weekend



Pedro Juarezthe 8-year-old soccer player from Salta, never ceases to amaze with his talent at La Masía, the quarry of the Barcelona. Last weekend, the little promise was champion with her team, Benjamín D, from Group 2 of the Catalan First Division, with two dates left for the end of the contest. Children born in 2012 compete there, in the culé cast they are mostly 2013, and the Argentine is… 2014.

Even so, he wore the captain’s ribbon and scored 11 goals in 26 games (the complete competition consists of 30 commitments). Pedrito thus crowned a dream campaign, which made him go viral more than once for his great luxury plays and his Messi-like goals, such as the one he scored at the end of 2021 against UE Sant Vicenç dels Horts, a football school in a homonymous municipality of the Ciudad Condal. The match was 5-5 when he eluded all his rivals to put the ball in the net and provoke the applause of the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper.

At the moment, the mini fantasista plays on soccer fields 7, and sometimes he is also summoned to the cast of Prebenjamines, an even higher category. The Juárez family is made up of dad Gonzalo, mom María Agustina, and her brother Santiago (10 years old), who first moved from Argentina to the United States. In 2020 they packed their bags again and landed in Barcelona.

Once adapted to Catalonia, he participated in a campus in the Athletic Center Fair to be shown and tested, but thanks to the qualities exhibited he ended up playing all year. Barça and Espanyol found out about his feints at full speed and the luxuries; consequently, the scouting of both clubs approached to tempt him. In the bidding, the Blaugrana prevailed, in whose facilities it remained after a test.

Pedrito, in the foreground, with the captain’s ribbon, as a symbol of the team (@FutbolistasAXEM)

Although due to its characteristics it would deserve to wear the 10, the numbering in these championships goes from 1 to 7. Consequently, his most common number is 6. His dad played soccer, although not professionally; yes at the university level. “What Pedro does I could never do”, is one of his catchphrases. But he doesn’t want to push him; His goal, like the Barcelona coaches, is for him to have fun. “He is happy playing,” they say close to the family.

Of course, his environment knows that his skills do not go unnoticed. His high-impact plays can be seen on the Instagram account (@ pedritojuarez2014), managed by his father Gonzalo, but he also has his particular fans. One of them is the TikTok account (flipsports.es), which films some of the matches in which he participates and publishes cuts that cause fury. Even if it’s just a kid who enjoys juggling a ball.

