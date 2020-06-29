Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Ache and Glory’ Dominates 7th Platino Xcaret Awards – Variety

Pedro Almodóvar’s “Ache and Glory” swept the 7th Platino Xcaret Awards, successful greatest Ibero-American movie, in addition to the most effective director and screenplay for Almodovar. It additionally took house three different awards: Authentic music for Alberto Iglesias, modifying for Teresa Font and greatest actor for Antonio Banderas, Oscar-nominated for his function in Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical opus.
Relegated to a web based announcement by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ibero-America’s most prestigious awards ceremony unveiled the winners on its YouTube channel on Monday, June 29 the place Platinos ambassador and CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas teamed up with Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and Colombian actress-singer Majida Issa to learn out the winners.
Enrique Cerezo, president of the Premios Xcaret, stated: “We remorse that we couldn’t be current on website due to a nightmare we hope to get up from quickly.”
It was a banner yr for Spanish productions which went house with a lot of the awards in each movie and TV. Spanish Netflix sequence “La Casa de Papel” (“Cash Heist”) beat out fellow nominees within the classes of greatest actor (Alvaro Morte), greatest supporting actress (Alba Flores) and the highest prize of Finest Ibero-American sequence/mini-series.
The very best animated movie Platino Award went to “Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas” from Spain, a Particular Jury Prize winner on the 2018 Animation is Movie Pageant.
Colombia’s most lauded movie final yr, “Monos,” by Alejandro Landes, received prizes for cinematography (Jasper Wolf) and sound (Lena Esquenazi).
Mexico’s Lila Aviles scooped the most effective function debut Platino for her acclaimed “The Chambermaid” (“La Camarista”), beating Spanish productions or co-productions “El despertar de las hormigas” (a co-production with Costa Rica), “La hija de un ladron,” and “Ventajas de viajar en tren,” a co-production with France.
Mexican actress Cecilia Suarez took greatest actress in a sequence for her function in Netflix darkish comedy sequence “La Casa de las Flores” (“Home of Flowers”) for the second consecutive yr.
Antonella Sudasassi’s “El despertar de las hormigas” “(The Awakening of the Ants”), bought by FiGa Movies, took house the Cinema and Values in Schooling award, marking the primary time a Costa Rican movie has received a Platino. Set in a village in Costa Rica, “Despertar…” activates an sad spouse and mom who struggles towards the gender expectations product of her.
Brazil’s winners had been represented by greatest documentary winner “The Fringe of Democracy,” on Netflix, directed by Petra Costas and the most effective actress award, which went to Carol Duarte for her efficiency in Karim Ainouz’s “Invisible Life,” which topped Cannes Un Sure Regard final yr.
The Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema are hosted by Egeda (Entity of Rights Administration of Audio-Visible Producers), Fipca (Ibero-American Federation of Movie and Audiovisual Producers), with the assist of the Iberio-American Academies and movie institutes.
The Platinos Business occasion, which was alleged to debut this yr, has been changed by the Platino Business Encounters, which can happen in a digital format each month all year long, beginning with Animation in Ibero-America on July 14.
7th PREMIOS PLATINO WINNERS
BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
“Ache and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar, Spain
BEST DIRECTOR
Pedro Almodovar, “Ache and Glory”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodovar, “Ache and Glory”
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias, “Ache and Glory”
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, “Ache and Glory”
BEST ACTRESS
Carol Duarte, “Invisible Life,” Brazil
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas,” Spain
BEST DOCUMENTARY
“The Fringe of Democracy,” Brazil
BEST DEBUT FILM
“The Chambermaid,” Mexico
BEST EDITING
Teresa Font, “Ache and Glory,” Spain
BEST ART DIRECTION
Juan Pedro de Gaspar, “Mientras dure la guerra,” Spain
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jasper Wolf, “Monos,” Colombia
BEST SOUND DIRECTION
Lena Esquenazi, “Monos,” Colombia
BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES
“The Chambermaid,” Mexico
BEST IBEROAMERICAN SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
“La Casa de Papel,” Spain
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Alvaro Morte, “La Casa de Papel,” Spain
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Cecilia Suárez, “La Casa de las Flores,” Mexico
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Gerardo Romano, “El Marginal III,” Argentina
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Alba Flores, “La Casa de Papel,” Spain
