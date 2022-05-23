Pedro Cachín debuted at Roland Garros and went to the second round after beating Norbert Gombos

* The best actions of the triumph of Cachín

This Monday Pedro Cachín y Sebastian Baez They won and progressed to the second round of Roland Garros. They are two other Argentines who continue in the traditional Parisian tournament in which the French Open is played, which makes up the Grand Slam, and in which Diego Schwartzman had already ensured its continuity after his triumph on Sunday against the Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

The 27-year-old Cachín from Cordoba, who is ranked 153 in the world ranking, entered the main draw as a “lucky loser”, after having reached the last instance of the “qualy” in Paris, something that he could never achieve before in a qualifying phase of a so-called “big” contest.

The Bell Ville native had the absolute best debut he could have imagined in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. It was like this that he prevailed against the Slovak Norbert Gombos (112°) by 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 y 6-3after just over two and a half hours, on court number 5 of the Parisian venue.

In the second round, Pedro will test himself with the winner of the match that will be encouraged by the French Hugo Gaston and the australian Alex de Minaur. For now he fulfilled his first objective which was to advance to the next instance.

Another albiceleste racket that advanced is Báez (36th), who beat the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (64 °) by 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in two hours and 25 minutes. The 21-year-old from Buenos Aires from San Martín ratified his good performance and in the next phase he will face the German Alexander Zverevseeded number three.

Cachín and Báez will continue to compete in the emblematic clay-court tournament and joined Diego Schwartzman y Camilo Ugo Carabelli, who won on Sunday. El Peque beat Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 and El Brujo beat another Russian, Aslan Karatsev with partials of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Although not all were good for the Argentine tennis players since there were three defeats. Francisco Cerundolo (44th), fell in three sets 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 and 6-4 against the British Daniel Evans (32°), y Santiago Rodriguez Tavern (201st), lost in five sets against the American Taylor Fritz (13th) by 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4, in what was his first participation in a Grand Slam tournament. The young man from Pilar made a great effort to be able to qualify and in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic sold shoes to be able to compete.

Another albiceleste that was left on the way was the platense Thomas Etcheverry (88th), who was beaten in three sets by the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (31st) by 6-3, 7-5 and 6-3.

While Federico Coria (54th) was supposed to face the Slovakian Alex Molcan (38th) on Monday, but his match was postponed for Tuesday at 6.00 (Argentine time) due to bad weather in Paris. For this day the presences of Facundo Bagnis (98°), which will be measured with the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2nd), and from Federico Delbonis (62 °), which will seek to overcome the local Adrian Mannarinno (69°).

