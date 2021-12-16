Pedro Caixinha announced that he will go game by game with Santos Laguna: “I don’t want to think about trophies”

Archive photograph of Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha. EFE / José Méndez



The Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, coach of the Santos Laguna of Mexican soccer, assured this Tuesday that Going game by game will be his priority to seek the Clausura 2022 title.

“I don’t want to think about trophies, but about each game that leads to the trophy, walking together to celebrate together at the end”Said the strategist in his presentation as a new manager, replacing the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada.

Caixinha, who managed Santos between 2012 and 2015 with three titles, including the Clausura 2015, said he felt great pleasure when returning and I trust that the team will confirm its stadium as the home of the pain of others, in reference to its status as one. one of the most difficult teams to beat at home.

“It is an institution made to win based on collective processes, it has nothing to do with a coaching staff, start at the lowest level, “he said.

File photo of DT Pedro Caixinha. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. December 16, 2018. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido

Santos, one of the leading teams in Mexican soccer in this century, in which they won five league titles, qualified fifth in the last Apertura tournament and he was eliminated by the Tigers in the quarterfinals by drawing 2-2, but having a worse position in the table than his rival.

Led by Caixinha, the team began to work with the idea of ​​having a good Closing tournament and achieve good results in the Champions League of the Concacaf, in which it will be for having been a finalist of the last Clausura 2021.

“The ‘Concacahampion’ is a new opportunity as part of a process that has to do with the internationalization of the institution. Winning because it will put you in a Club World Cup “, he pointed.

Despite the loss of Chilean Diego Valdés, one of its main elements in the middle of the field, who will emigrate to America, Caixinha considered having the necessary players to get ahead and hoped to get the best out of his players.

“We thank Mr. Caixinha, as well as his entire coaching staff, for the work, commitment, and effort given to the institution during their tenure, wishing them the greatest success in their future projects” (Photo: Twitter)

“I like short squads because they become more competitive and all the players sit inside. The template is of very good qualityIt is vast in terms of options, an average young squad of 24 years old, with a mix of experienced players ”, he concluded.

At the Clausura 2022, Santos de Caixinha will debut on January 8, when he will receive the Tigres, in a duel with the scent of revenge for the quarterfinals of the Apertura.

