Pedro Caixinha will return to Santos Laguna for the Clausura 2022

Pedro Caixinha will drive to Santos Laguna for el Clausura 2022. (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

The Portuguese coach, Pedro Box will return to direct in the Liga BBVA MX. This Wednesday, through his social networks, the Santos Laguna Club made known in a way official the return of the Lusitanian strategist, who arrives to take the reins of the Warriors for him Closing 2022. It will arrive after the removal of Guillermo Almada, who was removed from the Scream Mexico A21.

It should be remembered that the Portuguese coach will have his second stage in the Comarca Lagunera, after having directed said institution of the 2013 al 2015. In that period he achieved a championship of MX Cup and the title of MX League after defeating the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro that they had Ronaldinho as its main figure.

With the phrase “Welcome to your home, Pedro Caixinha!”, Santos made the return of the Portuguese official. The last time you were leading a team in Mexico it was in the 2019 with Blue Cross. After leaving La Maquina, he went to direct in Saudi Arabia with the Al-Shabab, club in which he was only for only five months.

During his first stage in front of Santos, won three titles: that of Liga MX in the Closing 2015, Copa MX in the Opening 2014 and Champion of Champions 2014-15. For his part, with the Noria team he won the MX Cup of the Opening 2018 and the Super Cup it’s from the season 2018-2019.

Guillermo Almada finished the Grita México A21 with 24 points, finishing in fifth place in the general table, the product of 5 games won, 9 draws and only 3 losses. (Photo: Joe Nicholson / USA TODAY Sports)

On the other hand, Guillermo Almada, who was removed from the bench Warriors after being removed for the UANL Tigers in the quarter finals of the Opening 2021, left a positive balance during your stay at Keep on 2 ½ years, reaching a final in the Guard1anes 2021, despite not winning it, Almada managed to turn Santos into an offensive team, in addition to giving him the chance and confidence to young people.

In this last tournament he managed to harvest a total of 24 points ending in the fifth place from the general table, product of 5 matches won, 9 ties and only 3 defeats. The dismissal of Almada from the whole of the Comarca was due between the coach himself and the Committee Sports, deciding not to continue with the process for differences in vision in the medium and long term.

Pedro Caixinha managed to be champion with Santos in the Clausura 2015. (Photo: Twitter / @ Tiro_esquina)

Finally, the Portuguese strategist in Press conference gave his first words after his return, in which he assured that will seek to do things better that in its first stage and draw on the experience you had after those first few years.

“(This return) I see it as an opportunity to do things better, to pool our experience as a Technical Corps, which we have acquired over time and with other projects we have undergone, with the growth of the group and the institution, with the vision and ambition of Orlegi Sports to generate value, infrastructure, ideas and concepts, to always be looking for innovation ”, declared Caixinha.

He also highlighted the great quality of the staff and promised dedication so that the fans feel happy with the club.

“We know that we have a group and a squad with tremendous quality, with a spectacular average age of 24 years, which has a lot of individual quality, a lot of collective quality, a hunger to win titles and trophies, a hunger to transcend and be in the foreground. . We know very well what it means to play for Santos Laguna ”, he concluded.

