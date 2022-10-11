Pedro Castillo attacks the National Prosecutor’s Office for raiding his sister’s house

Pedro Castillo lashes out at the National Prosecutor’s Office for intervening in his sister’s house.

President peter castle lashed out at the Public Prosecutor’s Office through social networks by indicating that a group of prosecutors entered his sister’s house where his mother is and described said act as abusive that “has affected your health”.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has entered my sister’s house. My mother is there. This abusive act has affected her health. I hold the National Prosecutor’s Office responsible for the health of my mother,” said the president through his official Twitter account.

According to information from RPP Noticias, the intervened housing is the one found in San Juan de Luriganchowhere the unlocking and seizure of electronic devices, cell phones and any material found inside the place has been ordered.

Precisely, this situation would have caused a lot of discomfort in the president, who did not hesitate to blame the Prosecutor’s Office for what could happen to his mother.

Pedro Castillo describes an abusive search of his sister’s house

The Public Ministry and the Judiciary today began a series of joint activities of raids and requests for preliminary imprisonment against congressmen and close associates of President Castillo Terrones, who maintains seven investigative investigations for the alleged crimes of criminal organization, the sarratea case, among others.

This morning, the Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out an operation in which the offices and homes of six congressmen of the Republic, members of the Popular Action party and known as ‘The Children’, were raided.

“The #PublicMinistry began a simultaneous operation to search the offices and residences (in Lima and the interior of the country) of six Popular Action congressmen investigated by the prosecution for the alleged crime of criminal organization,” said the Public Ministry in social networks.

“The purpose of the raid, in which prosecutors and members of the National Police participate, is to gather information on the alleged participation of these congressmen in directing works to Chinese and Peruvian consortium companies,” they add.

Search of offices and homes of congressmen ‘Los Ninos’

Meanwhile, the Power of attorney ordered the preliminary arrest for ten days of the owner of the Sarratea house, Segundo Sánchez, and Pedro Castillo’s former advisers.

This decision is given thanks to a request from the Special Team of Prosecutors Against the Corruption of Powerled by the Superior Prosecutor María Barreto to Judge Víctor Zúñiga Urgay.

The arrest of former advisers to the president castle, who would have formed the so-called ‘Cabinet in the shadows’, Abel Cabrera Fernández, Auner Vásquez Cabrera, Biberto Castillo León and Eder Viton Burga. Additionally, the measure also reaches Salatiel Marrufo, former head of the advisory cabinet of the Ministry of Housing during the Geiner Alvarado administration.

Preliminary arrest warrant against the owner of the Sarratea house

However, when they arrived at Sarratea’s house, the authorities were unable to find the owner of the house and he would be found missing, so his lawyers were informed and an immediate arrest warrant was issued.

