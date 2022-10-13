Pedro Castillo denied being in negotiations with the Venezuelan regime to request political asylum

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo

The Peruvian President peter castleassured this Tuesday that he is not going to ask for asylum or leave his country, hours after the Attorney General of the Nation (general), Patricia Benavides, presented in the Congress a constitutional complaint against him for corruption.

“I am not going to leave the country and, as we have always said, we undergo all kinds of investigationthey have done it in the family environment, they are doing it in the ministerial environment because we know that there is no real foundation,” he said at a press conference with international correspondents when asked directly about whether he was thinking of asking for asylum in another country.

Castillo denied having ties to Venezuela “to have favors from the government environment”, after being asked if he spoke with the dictator Nicholas Maduro.

“(I want) to flatly deny the link with the country of Venezuela to have some favors from the government environment. I have not done it and I will not do it because what I want is for Justice, true Justice, to show the truth to the country,” Castillo said.

Pedro Castillo questioned the work of the Public Ministry.

The president thus responded to a direct question about whether he spoke with Maduro by phone to request political asylum for himhis nephews or former presidential secretary Bruno Pacheco.

Regarding the process against him, Castillo assured that “some judges have become excessively politicized”although he reiterated that he is not “afraid of anyone.”

“These accusations that are being made are orchestrated, they are planned and we are going to continue fighting,” he said about the preliminary investigations that the Prosecutor’s Office has opened against him for allegedly leading an alleged criminal organization in the Executive.

The president, who shortly before had assured that in Peru “the execution of a new type of coup d’étatinsisted on the need for “all the accusations to be proven first.”

“All the links that are made to us have to be tested first,” he reiterated.

Pedro Castillo denies asylum request to Venezuela and talks about his Yenifer Paredes | tv peru

The head of state made these statements hours after the Public Ministry announced that the prosecutor Benavides presented in the Congress a constitutional complaint against Castillo for leading an alleged criminal organization in the Executive, as well as for influence peddling and complicity in an alleged case of collusion (fraud).

In the morning, the Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of a special police team, also raided the offices and residences of six congressmen from the centrist Popular Action (AP) party, allegedly linked to corruption cases, as well as the home of the sister of the president.

After learning of the presentation of the constitutional complaint against Castillo, Benavides offered a statement in which he assured that, in these proceedings, “serious and revealing indications of an alleged criminal organization in the Government” were found and denounced the existence of a “constant and ferocious obstruction of Justice” by its members.

(With information from EFE)

