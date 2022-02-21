Pedro Pascal talks about HBO’s The Remaining of Us sequence, which he says shall be “greater than as much as par” with the unique sport

In an interview with German mag Neelix, noticed by way of Dualshockers, Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel in HBO’s upcoming The Remaining of Us sequence, was once requested, if you are feeling a large number of power given how liked the unique sport is.

And he spoke back: “I believe the movie adaptation can greater than reside as much as the unique sport. I don’t have any doubt that we can now not disappoint both lovers of the sport or new audience.“.

The (extraordinarily pricey) sequence will span the whole lot of the primary sport within the first season, however might take detours alongside the best way. An previous movie model of the undertaking fell aside because it was once too action-focused, with The Remaining of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann explaining that the sequence could be shot extra like an impartial movieshelling out with one of the vital extra superfluous motion sequences wanted for the sport’s pacing, and reputedly focusing extra at the human drama.

Druckmann additionally turns out to think about the sequence, as he shared his pleasure upon seeing a primary glance. and Twitter. It seems that, Druckmann himself will direct no less than a couple of episodes of the sequence.

The sequence’ 10-episode first season is anticipated to be in manufacturing till no less than summer time 2022, and HBO has thus far launched a unmarried symbol of the characters on set. It presentations Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, status with their backs to the digicam as they gaze out over a barren panorama.

Lots of the solid for the sequence has already been published by way of HBO, together with Parks and Sport’s Nick Offerman as Invoice, Anna Torv as Tess and Merle Dandridge as Marlene.