Pedro Sánchez arrived late to the parade on October 12, left the king waiting and was booed in Madrid

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, was received with shouts and boos upon arrival at Plaza de Lima, in Madridwhen he was ready to participate in the commemorative acts for the October 12 ° or “Hispanic Day” as it is called in Spain.

The Spanish president also made the King of Spain, Felipe VI, wait, so the public present expressed their discontent against Sánchez with shouts and slogans.

Sánchez arrived later than the kings to the Plaza de Lima, contrary to what is established by protocol.

This Wednesday the Spanish celebrate the “day of the national holiday”, whose events focus on a military parade on the Paseo de la Castella in Madrid.

The activities that are chaired by King Felipe VI, had the participation of more than 4,000 soldiers, 100 vehicles, 37 motorcycles, 26 helicopters and 58 planes.

In addition, the king was accompanied by his wife, the queen consort Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano and the Infanta Sofiawho had to wait in their cars until the delayed arrival of the president, since he was the one who had to receive them in order to start the acts, which unleashed the fury of those present and made them unleash even more insults than in previous years.

King Felipe VI of Spain, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía attend a military parade to commemorate the country’s National Day, in Madrid, Spain

Before this fact shouts of “Sánchez resigns”, “Sánchez go home” and other rather bawdy insults. This situation was repeated even at the end of the acts.

Thousands of people gathered throughout the route to attend the military parade of the three Armies, which this year began at least 10 minutes later due to Pedro Sánchez’s delay.

The president’s welcome contrasted with the enthusiasm with which the king and queen were received, who amid cries of “Long live the king” They were applauded during the ceremony. Felipe and Letizia greeted all the citizens together with the Infanta Sofía. Princess Eleanor could not be present again this year, as she is in Wales studying.

On the other hand, Pedro Sánchez, and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, will meet next Friday with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, a week before the summit of EU leaders in Brussels to decide on intervention measures in the energy market within the framework of which it is being studied to extend the “Iberian exception” to the rest of the EU and Spain and Portugal claim to recover the Midcat gas pipeline project despite France’s reservations.

The meeting will take place at the Spanish Foreign Ministry as stated in the official agenda of the President of the Government, and will coincide with the Congress of the European Socialist Party that brings together the European leaders of social democracy in the German capital on Friday and Saturday.

