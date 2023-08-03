Pee-wee Is Going To Live On A Dinosaur That Was Painted To Honor The Late Paul Reubens:

People driving west on Interstate 10 may have noticed that Mr. Rex of the Cabazon Dinosaurs possesses a new coat of paint to honor the late Paul Reubens, also known as Pee-wee Herman.

On Tuesday night, the Cabazon Dinosaurs put pictures of Mr. Rex painted in Pee-wee’s trademark gray suit, white shirt, red bow tie, as well as white shoes on their social media pages.

Reubens Died On Sunday After 6 Year Fight With Cancer:

Reubens died Sunday after a six-year fight with cancer. He didn’t live in the area, but he was tied to a roadside site near Morongo Casino Resort & Spa within Cabazon because it was in the 1985 Tim Burton movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

Denise Kanter, who manages and owns the dinosaur park, said, “Pee-wee Herman will continue to live on!” “When someone dies, you should be careful about how you act. I thought, “Well, what should we do?” Should we do something, or shouldn’t we?

Then I thought that since people were asking for it and news organizations were interested, we had to do something.” Reubens went back to the brand that made him popular, but he also started to focus on TV projects.

The late comic was working on a new comedy show as well as a western called “Fancypants.” On Monday, July 31, it was said that Reubens had died after a secret fight with cancer.

In a statement to Closer, the actor’s representatives said, “Last night, we said goodbye to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, as well as producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of kids and adults alike with his optimism, whimsy, and belief in the importance of being kind.”

“Paul beat cancer for years in secret and with courage, using his usual determination and wit. He had a lot of ability and used it often. He will always be remembered as a valued friend and a man of great character and kindness of spirit.

Over the years, many Pee-wee lovers have made a journey to the Cabazon Dinosaurs for a selfie or spot them while driving via the area.

“Fifteen years ago, it was 40 to 50% of our customers, but now it’s probably only about 20%. They know the movie and the animals, and they’ll say, “We love ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.'”

Before he died, Reubens wrote a letter in which he talked about why he kept his cancer diagnosis as well as condition a secret.

“Please forgive me for hiding what I’ve been going through for the past six years,” the message said. “My friends, fans, and followers have always shown me a lot of love and respect. I’ve loved you all so much as well as it’s been fun to make art for you.”

Reuben’s previous co-stars, Hollywood friends, as well as fans all said nice things about him. On the Hollywood Walk of Fame, many people left flowers and other things that meant something to them near his star.

The Cabazon Dinosaurs were bought by Kanter as well as her husband Gary in 1995. Claude Bell is a sculptor and picture artist who works at Knott’s Berry Farm. He made the dinosaurs.

A Patch.com story from 2011 says that the 150-ton Apatosaurus and the 100-ton Tyrannosaurus rex were finished in 1975 as well as 1986, respectively.

When requested if Reubens ever went back to see the dinosaurs once more, Kanter stated she didn’t know if he did when the property was owned by the previous family and that he hadn’t since they took over.

“I thought about getting in touch with him many times, but he was always quiet and kept to himself. Since he was told he had cancer, he stopped going out in public.

On Monday, Reuben’s Official Instagram Page Shared The News That He Had Died:

“Last night, we said goodbye to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, as well as producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman charmed generations of kids and adults alike through his positivity, whimsy, and belief within the importance of kindness,” the release said.

“Paul beat cancer for years in secret and with courage, using his usual determination and wit. He had a lot of ability and used it often. He will always be remembered as a valued friend and a man of great character and kindness of spirit.