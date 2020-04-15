Peep Show could have ended with a spin-off movie

Channel 4’s cult hit Peep Show could have ended with a movie, in accordance with considered one of its stars.

Isy Suttie performed Dobby within the long-running sitcom, an IT technician launched as a love curiosity for Mark (David Mitchell), however who Jeremy (Robert Webb) later finds himself head-over-heels for.

On the finish of collection eight, the pair combat it out for her affection however she chooses neither of them, as an alternative accepting a job provide in New York Metropolis.

After we subsequent see Dobby in collection 9, she is blissful with her new life and has an American boyfriend named Gregory, having reduce ties with Mark after the so-called “million textual content month”.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Suttie revealed that Mark could have gone even additional than excessive texting, by following Dobby to the States in a deliberate Peep Show movie.

She mentioned: “There was discuss of us doing, this gained’t occur now in any respect, however doing a movie model and doing an episode set in New York. So, when Dobby went to New York, there was discuss – I don’t know the way critical it was, however sufficient for us to be talked to about it – of us all going to New York and filming there.

“Then they only couldn’t get the cash or it didn’t work or no matter. So that may have been fascinating as a result of that may have been a completely different ending, or if there had been a movie model then clearly that could have modified issues.”

There was a three-year hole between collection eight and 9 of Peep Show, presumably throughout which these plans for a movie adaptation had been mentioned and finally dropped.

As an alternative, the ultimate collection sees Mark fall out of affection with Dobby because of her extra constructive perspective in the direction of life (“she’s blossomed”), whereas Jeremy explores his sexuality with his first homosexual relationship.

