Pelé spent Christmas with his family at the hospital where he remains hospitalized

The soccer star remains hospitalized due to his serious state of health (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Relatives accompanied this Christmas to the legendary Skin in the hospital of Sao Paulo where he remains hospitalized with deteriorated health due to the cancer he suffers, according to publications by his children on social networks.

After midnight in that area Brazil (local time), Kely Nascimentoone of Pelé’s daughters, posted a photo on Instagram with the current wife of the former soccer player, Marcia Aokiand other relatives, in the Hospital Albert Einsteinwhere the former star is hospitalized.

“Almost every. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send.”, Kely wrote in the publication, in which Pelé does not appear.

In the photo next to Kely are Flavia and Edinho, also Pelé’s children, and their granddaughters Sophia and Stephany, among others.

The photo published by Kely Nascimento, daughter of Pelé

Edinho, recently appointed coach of the Londrina club (Paraná, south), arrived on Saturday in the capital of São Paulo, where he joined his sisters to accompany the 82-year-old former gunner.

Pelé's health worsened and his relatives began to say goodbye The Brazilian star has been hospitalized for three weeks and his condition has deteriorated in recent days. His children who were not in the country will arrive in San Pablo to accompany his 82-year-old father

“Father… my strength is yours”he wrote on Instagram under a photo holding his hand.

The former goalkeeper traveled to Sao Paulo despite having previously excused himself: “I would like to be present, but I am committed to my mission here (at the club). I am not a doctor, I could not really help much, ”he said in an interview published on Friday by the newspaper state.

Friday night, Kely shared a photo hugging Pelé in the hospital bed where he has been hospitalized since November 29, and wrote: “We are still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together.”

The hospital did not report on Saturday about the health of the historical idol of the ‘Canarinha’.

In his last part on Wednesday, The medical team reported that Pelé had a “progression” of the cancer of colon that he faces and received care for “renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.

The former star is “admitted to a common room,” the hospital added.

That same day, the daughters reported that she would not be coming home for Christmas.

“Our Christmas at home was suspended (…) For various reasons, it will be better for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family [del hospital Albert] Einstein gives us,” Kely said on Instagram, from the hospital.

The emotional dedication that accompanied the post of Pelé’s daughter.

Pelé was initially admitted for a reassessment of his chemotherapy treatment against colon cancer, detected in September last year, and to treat a respiratory infection derived from a recent covid infection, as reported.

the health of Edson Arantes do Nascimentor, three times world champion with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970), keeps this soccer fanatic country awake.

The Santos club, where he debuted and was forged, will place a crown over the shield on his shirt next season, in homage to the ‘Rei’, reported the local press.

During the World Cup in Qatar-2022, Pelé received various tributes and wishes for improvement from soccer starslike the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé or the English captain Harry Kane.

The legendary Brazilian watched the World Cup on TV in his hospital room, they showed several photos of his daughters.

After the elimination of Brazil in the quarterfinals and the frustration of the dream of the six-time championship, he dedicated an extensive post to his ‘Seleçao’.

Last Sunday, he watched the final between Argentina and France. And, after the triumph of the Albiceleste, he congratulated Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team for the third world title.

“Certainly Diego is smiling now,” he said in a message alluding to the late Diego Maradona.

Since then, Pelé has not posted on his social networks again.

(With information from AFP)

