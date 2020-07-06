Peloton Names Gwen Bethel Riley Music Head, Succeeding Paul DeGooyer – Variety

Fashionable train platform Peloton Interactive has named a brand new head of music, selling Gwen Bethel Riley, beforehand vp of music partnerships, to senior vp. She replaces present svp and music head Paul DeGooyer, who will transition to consultancy subsequent month after three years on the place and practically 5 with the corporate.

Riley joined Peloton in August from Disney Client Merchandise and Interactive Media, the place she was head of music enterprise affairs and sourced, licensed and commissioned music and world expertise for video games, client merchandise, digital properties and interactive audio and dwell occasion executions. Video video games have been amongst her specialties at Disney as Riley was concerned in launching musical content material on Xbox, Apple iOS and Disney+, together with “Disney Fantasia: Music Developed” and “Faucet Faucet Revenge.”

Previous to the last decade spent on the Walt Disney Firm, Riley labored at Artisan Leisure (now Lionsgate Movies), Tapulous and GBProductions growing licensing practices and requirements for indie movies, constructing in-house publishing catalogs, and producing scoring classes.

In February, Peloton settled a lawsuit filed by members of the U.S.’s music-publishing commerce group that had sought greater than $300 million in damages over the interactive-fitness firm’s alleged use of two,468 unlicensed songs.

The Nationwide Music Publishers’ Affiliation (NMPA), which represents American music publishers and songwriters, and Peloton collectively introduced that they’ve “totally settled” the litigation introduced final 12 months by 14 NMPA members.

Monetary phrases of the settlement weren’t disclosed. As a part of the settlement, Peloton and the NMPA entered right into a “joint collaboration settlement” that pledged they “will work collectively to additional optimize Peloton’s music-licensing programs and processes.”

Following the settlement, DeGooyer commented: “Music is a crucial a part of the Peloton expertise, and we’re very proud to have pioneered a brand new income stream for recording artists and songwriters.”