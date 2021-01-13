Penalty for River annulled by the VAR
Penalty for River annulled by the VAR
January 13, 2021
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
Entertainment • General News
badly charged offside in favor of River
January 13, 2021
About the author
Kim Diaz
Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.
Contact us
If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.
Recent Posts
- Amazon confirms a second season for the El Cid series
- Penalty for River annulled by the VAR
- Amazon Prime Video Launches First Mobile-Only Plan in India
- Watch: “The Penthouse” Gives Thrilling Glimpse Of Season 2 Through First Trailer
- They criticize Disney for the proportions of the bodies of its characters
Add Comment