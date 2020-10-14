Penelope Ann Miller Cast as Nancy Reagan in Ronald Reagan Biopic

Penelope Ann Miller is taking up the function of First Girl Nancy Reagan in a biopic of former President Ronald Reagan, Selection has confirmed.

Miller will star reverse Dennis Quaid, who’s taking part in Ronald Reagan. The movie is being helmed by “The Miracle Season” and “Soul Surfer” director Sean McNamara and is at present in manufacturing in Oklahoma.

Miller will painting Nancy Reagan from her late 20s to early 70s. The movie follows Ronald Reagan’s life via the eyes of a fictional KGB agent, who retains tabs on Reagan all through his profession. Robert Davi has been solid as Soviet Union chief Leonid Brezhnev, and Jon Voight will play the function of the KGB agent.

The movie is an impartial drama from Rawhide Footage and producer Mark Joseph, who has beforehand labored on the primary modification documentary “No Secure Areas” and “The Vessel,” a drama staring Martin Sheen. Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord have written the script, adapting from two books by conservative writer Paul Kengor: “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism” and “God and Ronald Reagan: A Non secular Life.”

Nancy Reagan was a movie actress and Ronald Reagan’s second spouse. They married in 1952 and had two youngsters collectively, Patti and Ron. Throughout her time as first woman, Nancy Reagan was finest identified for championing the anti-drug marketing campaign “Simply Say No.” She died on March 6, 2016 on the age of 94.

Miller has beforehand starred in movies such as “Carlito’s Approach,” “The Freshman,” “The Relic,” “Chaplin” and “The Artist.” She is represented by Revolutionary Artists and Administration Manufacturing Leisure.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the information.