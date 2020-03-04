Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Goes Into Production

MADRID — Filming has begun in Spain on “Competencia Oficial” (“Official Competitors”) starring Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas’ and Oscar Martínez, and one of many largest Spanish-language options to enter manufacturing this 12 months.

Argentina’s Martínez, although much less well-known overseas, is likely one of the grand abilities of Latin American cinema and theater, successful a finest actor Coppa Volpi Award at Venice in 2016 for “The Distinguished Citizen.”

Offered by Protagonist Photos, and a part of a brand new push by The Mediapro Studio into film manufacturing, “Official Competitors” additionally suggests one strategy to film manufacturing at a time when the unbiased sector is more and more challenged by dwindling returns in theatrical: Scale up, taking part in off revenues from high-end drama sequence manufacturing and tackle board homegrown Hollywood expertise to change into a part of a privileged top-echelon of titles which may promote, and strongly, in theatrical or reduce a selection moneyed take care of a platform.

Written and directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (“The Distinguished Citizen,” “The Man Subsequent Door”), two of Argentina’s hottest crossover auteurs and social ironists, “Official Competitors” sees a billionaire pay famend filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) to make a surefire hit by recruiting the largest stars from the Spanish-language world: Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theatre actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez).

Bother is, each are legends, however, the synopsis says, not precisely mates, “two actors with huge expertise however even larger egos” set on a collision course by Lola who grapple with not solely preparations for the shoot however their very own perceived legacies. “Who will likely be left when the cameras lastly begin rolling? the synopsis asks.

Common collaborator Andrés Duprat co-wrote the screenplay. The Mediapro Studio has additionally unveiled key craft expertise, represented by top-notch Spain-based technicians, with Josep Amorós, a manufacturing supervisor on TMS’ “Aspect Video games,” as head pf manufacturing. Arnau Valls (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) serves as DP, Alain Bainée (“Mindscape”) heads up manufacturing design, and Alberto del Campo (“The Realm”) oversees modifying.

Opening in March 2019 with 34 sequence in manufacturing, together with tasks with HBO, Canal Plus and Sky Italia, Disney, DirecTV Latin America, Viacom Intl. Studios, Turner Latin America, Vice and Amazon Prime Video, The Mediapro Studio is co-producing Woody Allen’s “Rifkin’s Competition,” co-starring Gina Gershon and Cristoph Waltz. It bowed Mariano Cohn’s solo characteristic “Four x 4” at Sitges final October.