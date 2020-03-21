Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp, Brings In Pirates Of The Caribbean During Amber Heard Court Case

There’s been a number of forwards and backwards and he stated, she stated, nevertheless it’s true that as Johnny Depp has handled these items in his private life, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney has began to maneuver on. The final film got here out in 2017, and since then there was a transfer to reboot the franchise from the Home of Mouse. The final time we heard any phrase in regards to the reboot gaining steam was in October of final 12 months when new writers Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin have been introduced in to pen a film.