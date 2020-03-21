Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp, Brings In Pirates Of The Caribbean During Amber Heard Court Case

Depart a Remark
Over the previous few months, a slew of celebrities have grow to be concerned within the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit. Some have been introduced in just because they have been aware of delicate data. Others, like Wynona Ryder and now Penelope Cruz, appear to have spoken or written out on behalf of Johnny Depp of their very own accord.
Only a few days in the past, Penelope Cruz filed her personal written deposition on behalf of Johnny Depp, a transfer that has precedent, given her lengthy historical past and acquaintance with the actor, in addition to her working relationship with him.
Penelope Cruz famous on the file that she met Johnny Depp at 19 years of age, which might have been again in 1993. The two went on to look in three films collectively (to date). The first, Blow, got here out in 2001. Subsequently, the 2 additionally appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and within the 2017 homicide thriller remake Homicide on the Orient Categorical collectively.
It was throughout the filming of On Stranger Tides that Penelope Cruz stated Johnny Depp revealed the extent of his willingness to be form, noting,
I’ve seen Johnny in so many conditions and he’s at all times form to everybody round. He is likely one of the most beneficiant individuals I do know. During six months of my first being pregnant, I spent each single day with him whereas we shot Pirates of the Caribbean. My husband and I’ll always remember the sweetness, safety and kindness he handled me with throughout each single step of that course of.
Penelope Cruz is married to Javier Bardem, who additionally appeared within the Pirates franchise within the more moderen film Lifeless Males Inform No Tales. She additionally famous within the doc (initially obtained by Fox Information) that she and Bardem “really feel fortunate” to have Johnny Depp of their lives.
The information comes just a few days after one other of Johnny Depp’s co-stars, Wynona Ryder, additionally spoke out on behalf of the actor as a part of the defamation lawsuit, noting he “was by no means, by no means violent” towards her in any of their interactions. She did additionally observe that she might solely converse from her personal experiences with the actor on films together with Edward Scissorhands and through social interactions just like the Nice Balls of Hearth premiere, the place they met in 1989.
That is the kind of factor that will likely be within the information for awhile. Some municipal proceedings have shut down proper now attributable to coronavirus-related considerations, however Johnny Depp has two circumstances at the moment within the works: A libel case that was supposed to start this month (and in addition connects to his film profession), however was adjourned to a later date, after which this second defamation lawsuit with Amber Heard. That one’s set for August.
The defamation lawsuit has talked about Pirates of the Caribbean earlier than, because it took place after Johnny Depp’s authorized group alleged that an opinion editorial written by Amber Heard did harm to his profession and finally misplaced him the comfortable (and beloved) Disney gig as Captain Jack Sparrow.
There’s been a number of forwards and backwards and he stated, she stated, nevertheless it’s true that as Johnny Depp has handled these items in his private life, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney has began to maneuver on. The final film got here out in 2017, and since then there was a transfer to reboot the franchise from the Home of Mouse. The final time we heard any phrase in regards to the reboot gaining steam was in October of final 12 months when new writers Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin have been introduced in to pen a film.
In the meantime, not everybody is certain the franchise can reboot with out Captain Jack Sparrow. We’ll have to attend and see how every part, from the court docket case to the potential reboot, finally pan out.
