Penelope Cruz to Star in Emanuele Crialese’s 1970s Set ‘L’immensita’

Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz is ready to star in the 1970s-set Italian film “L’immensita,” to be directed by Emanuele Crialese, the critically acclaimed helmer of “Respiro.”

“L’immensita” is represented in worldwide markets by Pathé (“Judy,” “Ache & Glory”) and in the U.S. by CAA. Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa at Fremantle-owned Wildside are producing the film with Dimitri Rassam at Mediawan-owned Chapter 2. Warner Bros. Italia can be co-producing and can distribute the movie in Italy, whereas Pathé will distribute it in France.

Penned by Crialese, Francesca Manieri (“The First King”) and Vittorio Moroni (“Terraferma”), “L’immensita” will ship the intimate portrait of a household in the 1970s, depicting Italian society at a turning level.

Cruz will play Clara, a mom who’s “on the middle of this story,” mentioned Crialese.

“‘L’immensita’ is the story of a symbiotic love, the one between Clara and her kids, set in Rome in the ’70s; a world suspended between neighborhoods beneath development and TV reveals nonetheless in black and white, new social achievements and previous household fashions,” mentioned Crialese.

The filmmaker mentioned Cruz’s character in “L’immensita” embodies “an archetype that may solely come to life by way of the creative and human encounter with the sensitivity of a terrific actress like Penelope Cruz,” mentioned Crialese.

Cruz mentioned, “I’ve been a fan of Emanuele Crialese for a very long time and ‘L’immensita’ is without doubt one of the greatest scripts I’ve ever learn.”

“I’m trying ahead to leaping into this magical journey with him and the remainder of the crew and to give life to a personality I’m fully in love with,” added Cruz.

Crialese beforehand directed “Respiro,” which gained the Grand Prix at Cannes’ Critics Week, in addition to “Nuovomondo” and “Terraferma,” which gained the Silver Lion and Particular Jury Prize at Venice, respectively. The helmer, who was born in Rome and has Sicilian roots, studied at New York College and made his characteristic debut with “As soon as We Had been Strangers.”

“L’immensita” will begin taking pictures in summer season 2021. Canal Plus and France three have already pre-bought the film, taking French pay-TV and free-to-air TV rights respectively.

“(Crialese’s) cinematic imaginative and prescient and expertise are distinctive and at all times authentic and understanding that a terrific actress like Penelope Cruz will likely be with us on this journey fills me with pleasure and pleasure,” mentioned Gianani.

Rassam mentioned he, Gianani and Gangarossa “have been constructing bridges between Italy and France for the previous few years to foster collectively an bold lineup of European tasks of which ‘L’immensita’ is an excellent instance.”

“We’re pleased with accompanying Emanuele’s extraordinary imaginative and prescient alongside two of Italy’s most proficient producers,” mentioned Rassam.

Ardavan Safaee, CEO of Pathé Movies, mentioned he and his groups “have been instantly moved by Emanuele’s script.”

“Working alongside Wildside and Chapter 2, two of probably the most proficient European manufacturing firms, with which we share a number of tasks but additionally the identical ambition and values, is completely thrilling,” mentioned Safaee.

Barbara Salabè, the president and managing director of Warner Bros. Leisure Italia, mentioned the corporate was trying ahead to participating in this “worldwide co-production that includes some of the beloved actresses of the world who will likely be directed by some of the proficient authors of Italian cinema.”