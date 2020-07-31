“Peninsula” Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Film Set

“Peninsula” has revealed new behind-the-scenes images from the set!

The movie, which stars Kang Dong Received, Lee Jung Hyun, and Lee Re, depicts occasions that happen 4 years after the tip of “Practice to Busan.”

Within the new stills, we will see the actors immersed in tense scenes in addition to enjoyable and having enjoyable between takes.

Kang Dong Received commented, “Lee Re and Lee Ye Received are so cute that I can’t assist however smile after I see them. They’re actually shiny, so filming with them was enjoyable.”

Lee Re additionally talked about working with Kang Dong Received, saying, “Kang Dong Received is so good at appearing that I actually need to be taught from him, and Lee Jung Hyun takes actually excellent care of me and provides me numerous recommendation as a senior within the trade, and he or she was so useful.”

Kim Min Jae additionally mentioned, “Each single particular person on set, not simply the actors, was extremely useful. Every time I used to be on set, I used to be comfy.”

“Peninsula” premiered in theaters in Korea on July 15 and lately surpassed three million moviegoers.

