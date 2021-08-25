Penn State Alumna Turns Most cancers Prognosis Into Renewed Interest

Penn State alumna Nikki Williams is many stuff. She is a mom, spouse, manager, health influencer, creator, industry proprietor. As well as, she is preventing second-stage breast most cancers.



Williams’ adventure is a tortuous one. When the Pittsburgh local was once able for school, she had her eye on Penn State the instant she heard about THON. She spent her first yr with Penn State Behrend and two years with Fayette. In 2011, she transferred to College Park for the remainder of her school profession.

As soon as she began in College Park, she met her then boyfriend, Andrew, of their English elegance. Six years later, they took their vows and were given married. Williams discovered now not simplest her husband in Penn State, but additionally her love for serving to kids throughout their struggle with most cancers.

“One of the most major causes I selected Penn State was once to take part in THON,” Williams mentioned. “My cousin had youth most cancers and beat it. [Because of THON], I determined to visit Penn State. No doubt.”

After collaborating in two THONs at Fayette, she was once blown away by means of the fortify she noticed throughout College Park’s 46 Hours. Because of the occasions and have an effect on of THON, Williams has arrange her personal fundraiser in honor of the combat towards youth most cancers.

“Since 2017 I’ve been organizing a ‘Lend a hand Youngsters Beat Most cancers!’ fundraiser the place 100% of the proceeds are donated to the 4 Diamonds Fund,” mentioned Williams. “After I first found out that shall we do a third-party fundraiser for THON, I determined that once September, it was once our time to run a fundraiser.”

Williams reached out to native Pittsburgh companies, plus the Penguins, Steelers, and Pirates. There was once an ideal turnout and the development won money donations, public sale baskets and an autographed picture of Antonio Brown donated by means of the Steelers.

The fundraiser is held at her native church and contours an public sale, bake sale, concession stand, video games, prizes, and extra.

“I sought after to deliver again the circle of relatives carnival [to Pittsburgh]. There’s no price. We simply need you to deliver your children, have a laugh and combat youth most cancers,” Williams mentioned. “That is the primary yr I’ve needed to cancel as a result of I’m nonetheless going thru radiation. It’s at all times arranged in September as a result of it’s Pediatric Most cancers Consciousness Month.”

Williams is present process radiation remedy for breast most cancers. She by no means shared her most cancers tale whilst selling ‘Lend a hand Youngsters Beat Most cancers’! as a result of her focal point is on serving to kids, now not her personal struggle with breast most cancers.

“There are kids who should do” [chemotherapy and radiation]. There are children coming thru this. Will you inform me I’m going to sit down right here and really feel sorry for myself?’ mentioned Williams. “Those children are superheroes.”

As Williams says, her most cancers prognosis is “the place the joys starts.”

In February 2020, Williams came upon she was once pregnant however miscarried a couple of days after learning. Two weeks after she had a miscarriage, she found out a lump on her breast, however idea she was once straining a muscle because of her consistent exertion. A month later, the bump was once nonetheless there.

This was once now not a excellent signal for Williams. Rising up, she had noticed her mom and a number of other of her aunts combat and beat breast most cancers. Williams was once additionally conscious that she had BRCA+, the gene that reasons breast and ovarian most cancers. Via age 29, she had began having annual preventive mammograms and MRIs. As a result of she was once younger and maintaining together with her check-ins, her docs had no doubts about her lump and assumed it was once a cyst.

Speedy ahead to Would possibly 2020, Williams and her husband effectively conceived and scheduled their first being pregnant ultrasound appointment. She changed into extra annoyed when the lump was once nonetheless painful, and her OB-GYN wasn’t considering its presence.

Since each docs had been unconcerned, she determined to dive deeper from her personal instinct. On Monday, September 28, 2020, Williams had an appointment to view the “cyst” on her chest. Whilst 21 weeks pregnant, she had an ultrasound and biopsy at the lump in her breast, simplest to determine it was once an competitive tumor.

“After we began having my chest ultrasound, I already knew what it was once,” Williams mentioned. “They informed me we might do the biopsy that day, and I simply mentioned, ‘Ok, let’s do it.’ I used to be extra involved concerning the surgical operation and present process it than the true most cancers prognosis.”

The next Monday was once the primary physician’s appointment. Tuesday was once the ultrasound and biopsy. Wednesday was once a prognosis and Thursday was once a gender disclose. Nikki had surgical operation on Friday whilst pregnant with their son Asher.

“I treated the prognosis so smartly as a result of I noticed my mother undergo it 13 years earlier than I did. I already knew the stairs of remedy, so I took her inspiration to overcome it,” Williams mentioned.

Williams didn’t blink for a second when she was once identified. Her decision and motivation got here from her son, husband and circle of relatives.

“After the operation, we realized that she had level two breast most cancers. Thankfully, and fortunately, it didn’t unfold to her lymph nodes,” Andrew Williams mentioned. “We additionally came upon that the most cancers kind was once a triple detrimental, so there have been no hormones contributing to it. The surgeon and oncologist each agreed it was once a miracle it hadn’t unfold.”

Williams had her first 4 most cancers therapies whilst pregnant with Asher. After coming house from an afternoon of remedy, Williams sought after to be in regulate of what took place subsequent to her hair. She determined to donate her lengthy, coloured hair to Wigs For Youngsters.

“She liked her hair, and as an alternative of looking forward to it to fall out naturally, she determined to make a distinction so different children struggling with most cancers may really feel gorgeous,” her husband mentioned.

She gave delivery to an excessively wholesome Asher, changed into a mom and endured her most cancers therapies till April 23, 2021.

As a precaution, William’s surgeon ordered the MRI, mammogram, and ultrasound for the left breast, as she would wait till after radiation to have her different aspect got rid of. When doing those exams, they discovered microcalcifications in her breast. After a biopsy was once carried out, she was once made up our minds to have ductal carcinoma, a precursor to most cancers.

As a substitute of beginning radiation, Williams had her breasts got rid of whilst concurrently present process a hysterectomy to with a bit of luck save you a most cancers recurrence. It’s been two months since Williams’ surgical operation and he or she’s been on radiation since then. As of nowadays, she has just a handful of radiation therapies left and is again coaching on the health club.

“After the surgical operation, all of the exams obviously got here again. I refuse to mention I’m cancer-free till I succeed in that five-year mark!” mentioned Williams. “However so far as the whole lot is going, the most cancers was once got rid of after the surgical procedures.”

Whilst struggling with most cancers and elevating a kid, she used health and optimism as an break out.

“Ever since I used to be a child I sought after to encourage other people. It was once at all times thru health,” Williams mentioned. “I sought after everybody to grasp that if I may nonetheless workout, you have to too.”

Williams defined that turning into a health influencer, particularly when identified with most cancers, is set sharing each the nice and the unhealthy.

“Influencers simplest publish what they would like you to look. They don’t publish the unhealthy days. They don’t publish what it took to get thus far of their lives,” Williams mentioned.

Whilst in her chemo sales space, Williams exercised throughout her therapies. After her double surgical operation on June 11, 2021, she was once in a position to go back to her house exercises and day by day social media posts. Williams shared her tale on Youtube and Instagram.

Williams has created a self-help ebook known as “Attending to A Wholesome, Satisfied Position,” her non-public clothes logo and her personal curated exercise units for fans to make use of. She is recently making ready a memoir in keeping with her diary entries throughout her being pregnant and most cancers therapies.

In October, Williams shall be a speaker at Monongahela Valley Health facility’s annual Breast Most cancers Consciousness Conference.

“The general public will listen the similar knowledge again and again. I wish to be the one who says, ‘What’s up, guys! That is my tale and that is what took place!’ with a grin on my face.” mentioned Williams.

Others within the target audience deserve the positivity Williams will deliver on level. Williams guarantees to take her on-line presence and air of mystery all over the place she is going. As Williams says, “It’s simply breasts!”

“My greatest function inside of this yr is to stick cancer-free,” Williams mentioned. “On the finish of the day, consider the type of individual you wish to have to be remembered for. Who do you wish to have to be?”