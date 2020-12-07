‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ and ‘World’s Funniest Animals’ Renewed at CW

The CW has picked up two of its unscripted collection for brand new seasons.

Each “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “World’s Funniest Animals” have been renewed, the previous for an eighth cycle and the latter for a second cycle.

Information of the “World’s Funniest Animals” choose up comes lower than three months after its debut on the CW. Its most up-to-date episode from Nov. 27 was the community’s strongest efficiency within the time-slot in just below two years. Up to now, the viral clip present is averaging 744,000 viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. The primary half of season 7 of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” averaged 1.1 million viewers after the identical time period (the second half is ready to premiere Jan. 8).

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” is a contest collection which celebrates magic and options the legendary duo Penn & Teller. In every episode, aspiring magicians are invited to carry out their greatest trick to strive and idiot the titular pair.

The present is hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mom”), and created and govt produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, and Andrew Golder. It’s produced in affiliation with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Movies (a part of DCD Media).

“World’s Funniest Animals,” hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”), sees a star visitor panel look at animals doing the funniest issues ever caught on video. The collection consists of viral web clips of humorous animal moments, clips from moviespictures and TV collection, animal outtakes that shock the entire forged and crew, movies of infants and pets, in addition to celebrities and their pets. From Related Tv Worldwide, the present is govt produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

CW will announce a premiere date and occasions for the second cycle of “World’s Funniest Animals” at a later date.