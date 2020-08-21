‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Canceled After One Season at Showtime

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” has been canceled at Showtime. The ultimate episode of the present’s first and solely season aired on June 28.

“Showtime has determined to not transfer ahead with one other season of ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,’” Showtime mentioned in an announcement. “We want to thank government producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and your complete forged and crew for his or her excellent work on this mission.”

A successor to Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” “City of Angels” was set in 1938 Los Angeles and starred Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves. Recurring visitor stars included Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, and Ethan Peck.

“City of Angels” obtained respectable critiques upon its launch, with Season 1 holding a 75% important approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Selection’s Daniel D’Addario wrote at the time, “This collection is aware of nicely that horror exists throughout the context of historical past — that, certainly, some of the best chills of all could be wrung from our real-life inhumanity as witnessed over time. This present’s subplot about Nazi infiltration into the federal government is performed each with outsized, creeping dread and with a sure diploma of frankness and plainspokenness.”

Within the collection, when a grisly homicide shocks the town, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his accomplice Lewis Michener (Lane) grow to be embroiled in an epic story that displays the wealthy historical past of Los Angeles: from the constructing of the town’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the damaging espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Earlier than lengthy, Tiago and his household are grappling with highly effective forces that threaten to tear them aside.

John Logan, the creator, author and government producer the unique “Penny Dreadful,” continued on “City of Angels” in those self same roles. Michael Aguilar additionally served as government producer together with Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris.