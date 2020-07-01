Penny Dreadful: City of Angels defined: How does it link to the original collection?

After a number of years away from our screens, the darkish world of Penny Dreadful is again with a brand new spin-off collection set in Los Angeles simply prior to the begin of the Second World Conflict.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – airing on Sky Atlantic and out there as a boxset on Sky and NOW TV – is impressed by Mexican-American folklore and follows Detective Tiago Vega and his companion as they examine a grotesque homicide that threatens to spark critical social unrest.

All the whereas, a supernatural demon named Magda is roaming the streets in a number of types, intent on proving that mankind is an inherently evil species.

Followers of the original collection might be looking for hints and references on this religious successor, however are there any to be discovered? Right here’s a quick rundown forward of the season premiere…

What are the hyperlinks between Penny Dreadful and City of Angels?

Sadly for die-hard followers, the hyperlinks between Penny Dreadful and follow-up collection City of Angels are relatively minimal.

The exhibits are separated not solely by a 50-year time leap, but in addition by 1000’s of miles as the new collection swaps Victorian England for sunny Los Angeles, California.

That guidelines out most characters from making an look right here, though notably Rory Kinnear has returned to the solid – albeit, in a distinct function. Whereas in the earlier collection he performed the Creature, a creation of Victor Frankenstein, he now portrays a German paediatrician with a darkish secret.

Showtime

Except for that one overt similarity, City of Angels reportedly received’t function any Easter eggs or references to the original present, as creator John Logan confirmed to Deadline.

He mentioned: “As fond as I’m about that collection, that was a whole novel. It closed at the finish, appropriately with that story, that poetic unhappy story we had been telling.”

Nevertheless, the collection ought to nonetheless be pleasing to Penny Dreadful aficionados, sharing the identical darkish tone as the original, whereas additionally brimming with suspense and creepy imagery.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels begins on Wednesday, 1st July at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and also will be out there as a full collection boxset on Sky and NOW TV – should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.