“Pennyworth”, the series that tells the beginnings of Alfred, Batman’s butler

“Pennyworth”, series about Alfred, Batman’s butler. (Epix/Warner Bros.)



Alfred Pennyworth he has been known simply as Alfred over the decades. There is no history of Batman without his presence, as vital as that of the villains. He was played by many actors. The most recent has been Andy Serkisin The Batman (2022). Michael Gough he played it in Tim Burton’s films and the two later ones, although the actors who played Batman changed. Jeremy Irons he held the role in the DC extended universe, and in the series Gothamthe chosen actor was Sean Pertwee. They were not the only ones, and if we add those who put their voices, the list is gigantic.

But in Pennyworth Alfred is young and his appearance is very different from what we have as a mental image, although of course he is English. Jack Bannon began playing the character in 2019, when he was just 28 years old. With two successful seasons and one about to premiere, it can already be said that he has been accepted to be the young Alfred.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, still young, appears and will be related to Alfred as the story progresses. (Warner Bros.)

The series is not lacking in imagination and manages to play all the time between real London and a fictional one. On the other side of the ocean, of course, is Gotham City, a place where sooner or later all the stories will have to come together. Young Alfred is a former British Special Forces soldier and still agonizes over the memories of combat.

Due to his skills, he decides to form a security company while working in a nightclub controlling order. But the London in which he lives is not the one we all know. Although the series takes place in the 1960s, it only partially looks like it is from that time. At times it seems more modern, at others much older. There are vestiges of a medieval city with public executions and condemned to the stocks in the main streets.

Paloma Faith, while posing during the recording of an episode of the series “Pennyworth”. (EFE/Courtesy Alex Bailey/Epix)



Society is on the brink of collapse and a Civil War is a pretty tangible threat. Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father, still young, appears, though, and will be related to Alfred as the story progresses. Just like what happened in Gotham, the fanatic viewer of Batman looks for all the clues that lead him to his hero, but here there is a long way to go to get there. The creator of the series Pennyworth, Bruno Helleris also responsible for Gotham, that’s why Alfred has a continuity between both series. The military past, however, was already incorporated since Michael Caine played the role in the trilogy of The knight of the night.

The complex work to connect with the world of Batman makes the series look very different and very similar at the same time. To put it simply, it’s a darker, more decadent Gotham City-style London with the same sense of danger and social instability as the city created by Bob Kane. The air of comic is noticeable in many moments, something that will be more enjoyed by lovers of that format than by fans of the movies, perhaps. But a DC fan will be able to play the game of similarities and differences during the two seasons released and the one to come. An extra gift for those who love British music is the villain character played by singer Paloma Faith, who also proves to be a great actress.

Michael Caine portrayed the character in “The Dark Knight” trilogy. (Shutterstock)

The cast also features some classic faces from British film and television, including Polly Walker, James Purefoy and Jason Flemyng, as well as Emma Corrin, who played Lady Di in season four of The Crown. And speaking of the crown, it must be said that the Queen of England also appears, although in a different version, like the whole spirit of the series. The actress who plays her is Jessica Ellerby. The latter is proof of the tone that has been sought for the series. An exact ambiguity that serves the viewer so that Alfred inhabits two worlds, the real one and Batman’s. Mission accomplished.

KEEP READING

the squid game: the creator revealed details of the plot of the second season

the midnight club: look at the first images of the new Mike Flanagan

The Mexican comedies that you must see if you liked it What fault is karma?