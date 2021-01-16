Pension for the Well-being of the elderly: this is the new amount they will deposit as of January 15

Pensioners must follow some measures to avoid COVID-19 infections. (Photo: Pixabay)

The pension for the Wellbeing of the elderly that the government of Mexico grants will be deposited as of this Friday, January 15, to the beneficiaries, where the adjustment that was announced by the president will be reflected. Andrés Manuel López Obrador since last November.

It is an economic aid that will be dispersed around eight million elderly people.

In this way, the delivery of money and dispersion for those who have a bank account will be for an amount of 2,700 pesos, which will be delivered bimonthly. It is about an inflationary increase that will allow maintaining the pension of the elderly and people with disabilities.

According to Ariadna Montiel Reyes, undersecretary of Social and Human Development of the Ministry of Welfare, During the previous government, 1,160 pesos were delivered to the then beneficiaries (2018). TO As of 2019, it increased to 2,550 pesos. In 2020 it was also modified to reach 2,620 pesos for each beneficiary.

The program involves all adults over 68 years of age. (EFE)

Remember that the program involves all adults older than 68 years across the country, as well as people of 65 years who live in the municipalities that are members of indigenous peoples.

On January 10, AMLO said that next Friday will begin with the delivery of the pension and the money that is contemplated to achieve it. “You have a guaranteed budget for this year.”

“The budget allocated is 135,000 million pesos and contemplates the support of more than eight million people throughout the country.

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to affect the country, the government chaired by López Obrador offered some measures to avoid contagion when seeking resources.

What are the collection recommendations?

* Always wear a face mask.

* Respect the date and time they were summoned.

* Do not forget the payment order or label template.

* Upload your official identification.

* Wash your hands constantly or use antibacterial gel.

* In case of any respiratory symptoms, stay home.

Give priority to indigenous communities. (Photo: Cuartocuro)

The Welfare Secretariat announced that in the event that the older adult assigned to the program cannot attend due to the resources, it may be done through a previously registered assistant or, where appropriate, through someone they trust who submits a free letter authorizing them , official identification (original and copy) and telephone number.

How to register for the program?

The easiest way to join the program is through the Wellness Line.

Start of the procedure

* The interested person should call the following telephone number: 800-639-42-64 and register their relative.

* The opening hours are: Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, while Saturdays, Sundays and holidays will be from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The requirements are:

*Birth certificate

*CURP

* Valid official identification

*Proof of address

* Be 68 years old at the time of requesting the pension and 65 years in the case of people living in indigenous communities.

Another way to register is to go to the Delegations of the Ministry of Welfare in each state.

The Wellness Line was enabled during the confinement decreed in Mexico to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and through which, the elderly can enter the program without having to leave home.

The telephone service began operations on April 15, where, in addition to information on pensions for older adults and people with disabilities, it has offered guidance on other priority programs of the Government of Mexico.

