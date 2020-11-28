PENTAGON Announces Postponement Of Online Concert Due To COVID-19 Precautions

On November 28 simply earlier than midnight KST, Dice Leisure introduced that PENTAGON was suspending their on-line live performance, “WE L:VE.”

Hiya, that is Dice Leisure.

That is to tell you of the sudden postponement of PENTAGON’s on-line live performance ‘WE L:VE,’ which was scheduled to happen on November 29 at 3 p.m. KST.

After Yeo One crossed paths with a confirmed COVID-19 case, he went to get examined. On November 28, it was revealed that he examined damaging. Nevertheless, in line with the official pointers round COVID-19 prevention, he’s at the moment in self-quarantine.

Simply in case, we’re additionally testing the opposite PENTAGON members for COVID-19 and having them have interaction in self-quarantine measures.

This was a call we made for the security and well being of our artists and employees, and we apologize to the viewers members who had been anticipating the live performance. We will proceed to observe official pointers on prevention of transmission.

As soon as once more, we apologize for inflicting concern.

We are going to launch a follow-up assertion concerning the postponed date of the live performance in addition to different particulars.

Thanks.