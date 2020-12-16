PENTAGON Announces Release Of Digital Single “Everlasting Flame”

PENTAGON can be releasing their particular track “Everlasting Flame”!

The group carried out the observe for the primary time as a part of their on-line live performance “WE L:VE” on December 13. It’s a track created for his or her fandom Universe, which quotes messages that their followers have written to them within the lyrics.

PENTAGON shared that they’ll launch “Everlasting Flame” as a digital single on December 18 at 6 p.m. KST, and so they revealed particular pictures of the members from their live performance.

PENTAGON most not too long ago made a comeback in October with “Daisy,” which earned them their first-ever music present win.

