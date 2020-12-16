General News

PENTAGON Announces Release Of Digital Single “Everlasting Flame”

December 16, 2020
1 Min Read

PENTAGON can be releasing their particular track “Everlasting Flame”!

The group carried out the observe for the primary time as a part of their on-line live performance “WE L:VE” on December 13. It’s a track created for his or her fandom Universe, which quotes messages that their followers have written to them within the lyrics.

PENTAGON shared that they’ll launch “Everlasting Flame” as a digital single on December 18 at 6 p.m. KST, and so they revealed particular pictures of the members from their live performance.

PENTAGON most not too long ago made a comeback in October with “Daisy,” which earned them their first-ever music present win.

Supply (1)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.