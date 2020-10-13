PENTAGON Describes New Album Idea, Reveals Jinho’s Reaction To “Daisy,” And More

PENTAGON has made their comeback!

On October 12, the group held a showcase to commemorate the discharge of their tenth mini album “WE:TH.”

This comeback is made particular thanks to the return of Yan An, who had been on hiatus from PENTAGON’s promotions since July 2019. Nevertheless, the group is at the moment selling as eight members because of the eldest member Jinho’s enlistment within the army.

Yan An commented, “I’m actually excited to face on stage once more after such a very long time. Throughout these promotions, I’m planning on utilizing up all of the power I’ve been storing up for the previous yr, so please stay up for it.” He continued, “I actually wished to come back to Korea after not being right here for a yr. I consider it as an opportunity to see simply how a lot I’ve grown. I’m blissful to be again. The time I spend standing on stage is the happiest time of my life.”

Referring to the idea of the brand new album, Hui mentioned, “We’ve returned in a extra mature trend. After displaying everybody varied pure and robust ideas, we ready to indicate everybody a extra relaxed and mature aspect of ourselves.”

“WE:TH,” a mixture of “we” and “with,” is a mini album that expresses the connection between PENTAGON and their followers UNIVERSE. Dwelling as much as the title of “self-produced idols,” the members participated in lyric writing and composition for all the six tracks.

It was additionally revealed that Kino supplied the artwork for the web album cowl. Kino humbly mentioned, “It’s solely been eighth months since I started drawing. I really didn’t have any plans to indicate my artwork to the followers so quickly since my drawings are nonetheless these of an beginner.”

Though Kino mentioned at first that he couldn’t do it, he was finally persuaded. “It seems like I’ve made a debut,” he remarked. “I used to be actually excited to attract the artwork for the within pages.”

The title monitor “Daisy” is another rock monitor that expresses the unhappiness felt after a breakup. Members Hui and Wooseok wrote the lyrics and took part within the composition.

Shinwon expressed his confidence within the music, saying, “The music was written proper after ‘Street to Kingdom’ ended. Hui allow us to hearken to the demo monitor and I believed to myself, ‘That is it.’ I used to be relieved even earlier than we received into the main points of the album manufacturing since I preferred the music a lot. I had nothing to be nervous about.”

Hui added, “I thought of what could be an excellent subject, and remembered that the key phrase was ‘sympathy.’ I made a decision {that a} love story could be one thing that many individuals can relate to universally.” He delved additional into the story behind the monitor, explaining, “Let’s say you expertise a heart-wrenching love. In motion pictures, they at all times fortunately say ‘Are you doing effectively?’ However secretly, wouldn’t they assume, ‘I hope they’re rather less blissful than I’m’? I attempted to write down that state of affairs in a direct method.”

Hongseok mentioned, “We thought lengthy and laborious about methods to get nearer to the general public in a musical method. We carried out completely different makes an attempt and challenges by way of every album. I believe we’re making a brand new try by way of ‘Daisy’ by displaying the colour of our music.” He continued by saying that he doesn’t need PENTAGON to be remembered for only one factor. “Though there could also be genres that PENTAGON hasn’t achieved, I need to say that there’s no style that we will’t do,” he completed.

Hongseok additionally revealed Jinho’s response after listening to “Daisy,” saying, “Jinho got here to hearken to the music. He mentioned it was actually good. He additionally requested if we may reserve it till he will get again so he may carry out it along with us.”

Yeo One commented on their expertise showing on Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom,” which introduced the group a considerable amount of consideration. “Our view of the stage grew wider,” he mentioned. “It was an opportunity for us to consider even essentially the most minute particulars of our efficiency. Since we got the chance to indicate everybody our personal performances, I consider it as a very good program.”

Kino touched on Yan An’s return and Jinho’s absence as he commented, “The entire roads we stroll, all of our time, and all of our albums are an opportunity for us to develop nearer and tighter to one another. Regardless of the change within the member lineup, I hope this album will probably be one other probability to develop nearer collectively whereas promising to satisfy once more sooner or later.”

Hui, who performs a big position within the group as a consequence of his place as chief and producer, can also be getting nearer to the day when he’ll enlist within the army to hold out his necessary service. Hui commented, “Sooner or later I’ll attain the age the place I’ve to comply with in Jinho’s footsteps. I haven’t nervous about plans but. Whether or not I’m right here or not, PENTAGON is a bunch with extraordinary skills. If I’m not right here, another person can tackle my position. I labored laborious to pour all of my consideration into this album.”

Except for the title monitor “Daisy,” “WE:TH” options six tracks together with “Lovely Goodbye,” “You Like,” “Paradise,” and “I’m Her.” Jinho’s solo “I’m Right here” will also be discovered within the bodily copy of the album.

Hui summed up the album by saying, “We poured quite a few feelings akin to longing, ache, happiness, pleasure, pleasure, and extra into this album. I believe you’ll be capable to hearken to this album it doesn’t matter what temper you’re in or what you’re going by way of.” Shinwon added, “We toned issues down a bit, however we packed this album with rather a lot. I hope you’ll take pleasure in listening to it.”

In the event you haven’t already, take a look at the music video for “Daisy” right here!

