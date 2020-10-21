PENTAGON Takes Tearful 1st-Ever Win For “Daisy” On “The Present”; Performances By Weeekly, Golden Little one, VERIVERY, And More

PENTAGON received their very first music trophy on the newest episode of “The Present”!

On the October 20 episode of “The Present,” the candidates for first place have been Weeekly’s “Zig Zag,” Weki Meki’s “COOL,” and PENTAGON’s “Daisy.”

PENTAGON in the end took the win with a complete of 8,470 factors, marking their first-ever music present win since their debut in October 2016.

Chief Hui started by remarking, “4 years after our debut, we’ve lastly gotten our first win. It wasn’t a simple path or a fast one. However to our UNIVERSE [PENTAGON’s fandom], who’ve at all times remained by our facet and performed their finest to assist us, we love you so, a lot, and thanks so, a lot! I additionally need to sincerely thank our Dice Leisure household.”

Hongseok, Yan An, and Yuto then took turns thanking their followers in varied languages, earlier than Shinwon adorably known as out, “Jinho hyung, are you watching? They are saying we received!” (Jinho, PENTAGON’s oldest member, is at the moment serving within the army.)

A number of of the members went on to turn into visibly emotional through the encore, significantly Kino, who was unable to cease crying all through the tune.

Congratulations to PENTAGON! Watch their efficiency and emotional win under:

Different performers on right this moment’s present included Weeekly, VERIVERY, EVERGLOW, Golden Little one, WJSN CHOCOME, WEi, Weki Meki, cignature, D-CRUNCH, Tune Ha Ye, BOTOPASS, and Kim Hae Ri.

Take a look at their performances under!

Weeekly – “My Earth” and “Zig Zag”

VERIVERY – “Maintain Me Tight” and “G.B.T.B.”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

Golden Little one – “Pump It Up”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

WEi – “Twilight”

Weki Meki – “COOL”

cignature – “ARISONG”

D-CRUNCH – “Throughout The Universe”

Tune Ha Ye – “Glad”

BOTOPASS – “Flamingo”

Kim Hae Ri – “OOTD (Outfit Of The Day)” that includes Sujin