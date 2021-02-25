PENTAGON Unveils 1st Teaser And Details For “LOVE Or TAKE” Comeback

PENTAGON is gearing up for his or her return!

On February 25, the group shared particulars about their comeback by revealing a primary teaser picture. It proclaims that the group will return on March 15 at 6 p.m. KST with their eleventh mini album “LOVE or TAKE.”

PENTAGON most lately made a comeback in October with the mini album “WE:TH.” It options the title monitor “Daisy,” which earned the group their first-ever music present win. Members Jinho and Hui are at the moment finishing up their obligatory army service, after Jinho enlisted final Might and Hui enlisted on February 18.

What idea are you hoping to see for PENTAGON’s comeback?