PENTAGON’s Hui Announces Military Enlistment Plans

PENTAGON’s Hui is enlisting within the navy.

On October 19, Dice Leisure said, “PENTAGON’s Hui is enlisting on the coaching middle on December 3. After receiving fundamental coaching for 4 weeks, he’ll function a public service employee.”

Hui is the second PENTAGON member to enlist after Jinho, who started his service in Could.

PENTAGON lately made a comeback with their tenth mini album “WE:TH” and its accompanying title observe “Daisy.”

