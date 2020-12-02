PENTAGON’s Hui Delays Military Enlistment

PENTAGON’s Hui will probably be suspending his obligatory navy enlistment.

PENTAGON not too long ago underwent COVID-19 testing after member Yeo One crossed paths with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Yeo One examined adverse on November 28, and it was introduced on December 2 that the remainder of the members additionally examined adverse. PENTAGON’s on-line live performance “WE L:VE,” which was initially scheduled to happen on November 29, was postponed to a later date.

Hui additionally took half within the recording for the November 28 episode of “Music Core.” The performer lineup for the day included UP10TION, whose members Bitto and Kogyeol later examined optimistic for COVID-19.

On December 2, Dice Leisure launched the next assertion about Hui’s enlistment:

That is Dice Leisure. We want to inform you that Hui’s enlistment has been postponed. With growing circumstances of COVID-19 within the Okay-pop business not too long ago, Hui took half in a music present on November 28 the place a optimistic case of COVID-19 was discovered among the many forged. He’s at present underneath self-quarantine. As a consequence of these circumstances, Hui’s enlistment date has been postponed from December 3. The brand new date will probably be introduced later. Thanks.

