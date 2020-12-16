PENTAGON’s Hui, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, And AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi Revealed To Be Producing Songs For “CAP-TEEN”

PENTAGON’s Hui, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, and AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi might be producing songs for the Prime 7 battle on “CAP-TEEN.”

“CAP-TEEN” is an Mnet audition program geared toward youngsters who wish to be Okay-pop stars. In contrast to different audition exhibits, the contestants’ households play a giant position within the audition course of.

On December 16, Mnet confirmed that Hui, Soyeon, Lee Dae Hwi, together with different well-known producers, can be collaborating in writing songs for the upcoming Prime 7 competitors on “CAP-TEEN.”

Hui has produced songs not just for PENTAGON but in addition for artists akin to Wanna One, Shinhwa, Han Yo Han, JO1, and WEi. He has proven his abilities at musical manufacturing and association on a number of music applications.

Soyeon has participated within the writing and manufacturing of each title monitor that (G)I-DLE has launched to this point. She is named a detail-oriented perfectionist with a variety of artistic concepts, not only for the music but in addition for efficiency ideas, which she showcased on Mnet’s “Queendom.”

Lee Dae Hwi was identified to jot down his personal music from his first look on “Produce 101 Season 2” and has produced music not just for AB6IX but in addition for IZ*ONE, Yoon Ji Sung, Park Ji Hoon, and extra. He attracts inspiration from every day life and reinterprets them to create emotional and expressive tracks. He has mentioned up to now that he would have grow to be a producer if he hadn’t grow to be an idol.

“CAP-TEEN” airs each Thursday at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Try Hui in “Hyena on the Keyboard” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)