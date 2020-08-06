PENTAGON’s Hui Takes Part In Composing Song For “Produce 101 Japan” Group JO1

PENTAGON’s Hui participated in penning a brand new music by “Produce 101 Japan” group JO1!

On August 5, Dice Leisure confirmed with information outlet TV Report that Hui took half in composing JO1’s new music “OH-EH-OH.” The group carried out the music for the primary time on the range present “HEY! HEY! NEO! MUSIC CHAMP” on August 1, and it’s the title monitor to their second single “STARGAZER” that’s slated for an August 26 launch.

In addition to writing a lot of PENTAGON’s songs, Hui has additionally co-composed tracks together with Wanna One‘s “Energetic,” “By no means” from “Produce 101 Season 2,” and extra.

An fascinating hyperlink between JO1 and PENTAGON is that JO1’s member Kawashiri Ren was a dancer throughout PENTAGON’s Japan tour.

PENTAGON not too long ago competed on the Mnet present “Street to Kingdom.” Hui will quickly be making his musical debut in a manufacturing of “Blazing Sonata” that begins this month, and he’s been acting on the MBC trot program “Favourite Leisure.”

Get a hearken to JO1’s “OH-EH-OH” under!

Watch Hui on “Favourite Leisure” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)