PENTAGON’s Jinho Writes Heartfelt Letter From Military About “Highway To Kingdom” And More

PENTAGON’s Jinho penned a handwritten letter to his followers whereas coaching within the army!

On June 17, PENTAGON shared a heartfelt letter from Jinho, who’s at the moment fulfilling his necessary service after enlisting final month. The idol, who’s within the midst of coaching on the Nonsan Military Coaching Heart in South Chungcheong Province, offered a welcome replace on his life within the army and the way he’s adjusted to his new environment.

Jinho additionally expressed his love and help for his bandmates, in addition to his gratitude to their followers, as PENTAGON prepares for the reside finale of Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom.”

Pricey Universe [PENTAGON’s official fandom],

Hey! I don’t know when this letter will discover its solution to you, however I hope you obtain it earlier than the ultimate spherical [of “Road to Kingdom”]! I’m working laborious and coaching diligently! I’m a bit sunburnt (and it appears a bit humorous as a result of I’ve tan traces from my masks), however I’m consuming properly and doing properly. (Hehe, I’ve gained weight.)

I obtained your overflowing love via your letters, packages, and web letters (which actually made me really feel like a wealthy man, hehe) as I spent the previous month coaching fortunately! I heard all about how the [PENTAGON] members are doing properly! Yay, [PENTAGON] is doing properly! To my fellow members, who will need to have toiled away whereas showing on “Highway to Kingdom”; to Universe, who labored so, so laborious to cheer us on; and even to new Universe who’ve simply joined us! Thanks, and also you’ve labored laborious.

I’ve realized how to go to sleep even when it’s a bit noisy, how to return to sleep immediately if I get up in the course of the night time, find out how to bathe in seven minutes, find out how to learn 10 books in 5 weeks (and likewise find out how to do what you’re informed with out considering, “Why?” …hehe). Oh! Additionally, weapons, grenades, and first-aid. At any charge, I’ve turn into a stronger model of myself.

In fact, I’d be actually blissful if [PENTAGON] did properly on the 18th and made it onto “Kingdom,” however even when we don’t, it’s okay. All of us did a superb job and labored laborious. [It’s okay] as a result of individuals knew that we did a superb job when it comes to our music and performances, they usually knew we have been honest!

You’ll preserve an in depth eye on us sooner or later as properly, proper?! I hear that the coronavirus is gaining a second wind… till a full remedy is found, let’s all watch out and ensure to keep away from locations with a number of individuals, even when it’s a bit irritating, okay?! Promise! Once I’m allowed to purchase a cellphone, I’ll replace you [on how I’m doing]. Please don’t skip meals or get sick, and please keep properly. I actually love you. (Ugh, I failed at drawing a coronary heart.)

From Jinho, who’s considering of Universe at his coaching heart.