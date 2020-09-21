PENTAGON’s “Shine” Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 200 Million Views

The music video for PENTAGON’s hit “Shine” has now reached 200 million views on YouTube!

“Shine” got here out on April 2, 2018 because the title observe to PENTAGON’s sixth mini album “Optimistic.” On September 21 KST, it reached 200 million views on the 1theK channel!

PENTAGON is at the moment gearing up for an October comeback, which is able to embody member Yan An, who has been on hiatus since July 2019.

Have a good time by watching “Shine” once more under!