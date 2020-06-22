PENTAGON’s Wooseok Stars In Teaser Photos For Their Track “Basquiat” From “Highway To Kingdom”

PENTAGON has shared new particulars in regards to the launch of “Basquiat”!

On June 23 at midnight KST, the group unveiled their first teaser photographs for the track, which star member Wooseok.

The teaser photographs have been shared with a launch time of June 30 at midnight KST.

PENTAGON has additionally launched a teaser clip for “Basquiat”!

PENTAGON created “Basquiat” for the Mnet competitors present “Highway to Kingdom,” which wrapped up final week with its stay finale. Watch PENTAGON carry out “Basquiat” on the finale right here!