PENTAGON’s Yan An To Act In Chinese Drama, Resuming Activities After Hiatus

PENTAGON’s Yan An will likely be performing in a Chinese drama!

On June 3, OSEN reported that Yan An has been solid within the Chinese drama “Use for My Expertise” (working title). Yan An has been on a hiatus since final July on account of well being causes and has not taken half in PENTAGON’s promotions.

Later that day, Dice Leisure confirmed to Newsen that Yan An will likely be resuming actions by his look within the drama. They addd, “Yan An is at the moment in China and specializing in filming the drama.”

The drama stars actor Jasper Liu and actress Shen Yue, and Yan An performs the character of a infantile youthful brother. On Might 30, Yan An wrote on his Weibo, “Thanks for ready for me. I’m rookie actor Yan An.”

“Use for My Expertise” reportedly started filming on Might 30.

