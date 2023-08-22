Pentatonix’s Holiday Tour Will Stop In Knoxville:

The acapella group is getting ready for their Christmas tour of North America in 2023, which they are calling “Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year.”

The show will start on November 14 at Acrisure Arena within Greater Palm Springs, California. The trip will take the band from coast to coast, and on December 16, they will play at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena.

As they start their long-awaited tour across North America, a cappella stars Pentatonix promise that it will be “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year.” The five-person singing group will be at Nationwide Arena on December 2. They have been there many times before.

General Admission Tickets Leave On Sale On The PTX Website At 10 a.m. On Friday:

Tickets for the general public will go upon sale at PTXOfficial at 10 a.m. on Friday. There will also be VIP Superfan packages, that offer a Q&A with the band, a picture with them, entry to the pre-show party, as well as more.

Pentatonix, an a cappella group that has won a Grammy and has a member from Owensboro named Kevin Olusola, has announced that their The majority Wonderful Tour of the Year tour will stop in Evansville. Tickets go upon sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster for the event on November 30.

The tour news comes with the release of the band’s latest holiday best hits record, “The Greatest Christmas Hits.” The coast-to-coast tour starts in the middle of November and stops in a few big cities before coming to an end at the Ford Center within downtown Evansville.

Pentatonix Also Worked With Superfan To Give VIP Experiences To Vans Customers During The Holidays:

Pentatonix and Superfan also worked together to give VIP experiences to Vans fans during the Christmas season. Fans can buy VIO Superfan packages that include exclusive souvenirs, a group picture with the band, a personal Q&A session, and exclusive entry to the band’s “Holidays Around the World” VIP pre-show party.

This is the group’s 12th full-length record and their seventh holiday release. It has eight new songs and 23 of the band’s best holiday songs. One of the new songs is a holiday original.

The Greatest Christmas Songs will be Pentatonix’s 12th full-length record and seventh holiday album. It will come out before their tour. The record has eight new songs and 23 of the group’s old Christmas songs.

Three Grammy Awards Have Been Given To Pentatonix:

Pentatonix received three Grammy Awards as well as was the first a cappella group to take home Best Arrangement, Instrumental as well as A Cappella within 2015.

They are known for making modern pop songs sound good in harmony. The next year, they won again, and in 2017, they won the award for Top Country Duo Group Performance. Early this year, the group was given a star upon the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group’s tour last year was the most popular and successful one ever, with several stops selling out. The band wants to keep this energy going on the Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year tour.

Olusola Went To College At Yale, Where He Got A Degree Within East Asian Studies In 2011:

Olusola, who is 34 years old, has lived in Owensboro since he was a young child. He went to Owensboro High School for a period of time before starting his junior year at Phillips Academy Andover within Massachusetts.

Olusola went to Yale University after he finished from Andover. In 2011, he got a degree within East Asian Studies. The Owensboro Walk of Fame also has a star for Olusola. That was shown off at ROMP Fest in June 2017.