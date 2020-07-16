People above 65 years of age will not get the facility to cast votes through postal ballot, Election Commission withdraws order

new Delhi: The Election Commission of India has withdrawn its order issued in the past, in which it was announced to allow voters above 65 years of age to vote through postal ballot. The Election Commission has said in the information released on Thursday that it has been decided not to provide postal ballot facility to voters above 65 years of age in the upcoming Bihar Assembly and other by-elections. Also Read – Congress’s ‘Ekla Chalo’ strategy will be in Bihar! ‘Maha -bandhan’ bond now broken

The Election Commission has said that in view of Corona Virus, it was recommended to provide postal ballot facility to people above 65 years of age to vote. So that they can use their franchise without coming in contact with anyone. On June 19, the Law and Justice Ministry issued a notification amending the rules on the recommendation of the Commission. But this rule will not be implemented. Also Read – Election Commission sought report on the state of states, will again decide election

The Commission has argued that before implementing these rules, the Commission is constantly dealing with the ground situation. In this unpredictable environment arising from Corona virus, the election preparations are constantly being monitored by the Commission. The commission has limited the number of one thousand voters at each polling center. All other measures are being taken to protect voters from Corona. For which additional resources are being arranged. Also Read – If I lose the Presidential election in November, I will leave office peacefully: Donald Trump

In such a situation, keeping in mind all these things, it has now been decided not to give the facility of postal ballot to people above 65 years. However, the facility of postal ballot will be available to people above 80 years as before. Apart from this, Kovid will be able to cast votes from the postal ballot who are positive or stay in home isolation. For this, a certificate from the competent authority will also have to be given.