People Are Dreaming Up Different Colors For The DualSense Controller

From wild colors to designs that mirror express video video games, Twitter clients are having fun giving Sony’s new controller, the PlayStation 5 DualSense, a makeover. Like most points that hit the online, the DualSense has received mixed reactions, some praising the model new form concern and fashionable design, and others taking it to course of for, neatly, the same causes. I fall into the camp of contemplating it appears superior. The white and black mesh neatly, and the small stripe of blue light provides it a science-fiction look.
Following the DualSense’s disclose the day gone by, Twitter clients wasted no time seeing how the DualSense appears when the colors are altered. Another people tried to create permutations they’d not ideas buying, while others merely wanted to see how disagreeable or silly it would look. I added a number of shaggy dog story tweets for glorious measure. Profit from the roundup!
Some #SpiderMan model ones as requested #PS5 #PS5reveal pic.twitter.com/2BkOK2hiQ6
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 8, 2020
Extras @PlayStation #PS5 #PS5reveal pic.twitter.com/a4LT3HvWHm
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 8, 2020
Two additional Dualsenses for you
Mockups for GTA VI and Overwatch 2 on PS5#PS5 pic.twitter.com/tzQgoZX78j
— boomer puncher (@itsalastor) April 8, 2020
Each different Personalized #DualSense Photoshop controller #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/5F2Ug5uESa
— I’m A Loser Like You!!!!! (@VenomIAm_) April 8, 2020
#DualSense ® – Spyro Model
Thought paintings por VoltaireL (European) pic.twitter.com/ymtRzfG3I3
— VoltaireL, o Vagabundo (@VoltaireLJG) April 8, 2020
Can’t look forward to #Cyberpunk2077 💛 #DualSense #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/ascouwBXnn
— Super Mario Faker 🏳️🌈 (@The_Mario_Faker) April 8, 2020
My favorite one out of these fan made ps5 Dualsense controllers is the Spider Man design pic.twitter.com/vYV0fo9we1
— Danny Tran (@meyerpark) April 8, 2020
El DualSense tiene muchos usos pic.twitter.com/XkO16R44NR
— VS Gamers (@Versusgamers) April 8, 2020
#DualSense pic.twitter.com/z5EmFCjbvI
— EstoEsOroChata (@EstoEsOroChata) April 8, 2020
anyway that is my sort out a kingdom hearts model of the ps5 controller pic.twitter.com/RXta0lKZz4
— caleb moore (@calebsmores) April 8, 2020
#PS5 #DualSense Controller Concepts 🎮 pic.twitter.com/rME56l6n6l
— Massami (@MassamiAbe) April 8, 2020
So after a quick dialogue with Twitter fam regarding the DualSense controller, I’m sitting proper right here on the weblog taking a look on the controller when one factor dawns on me.
A useful information a tough collaborating in spherical in Paint on the work laptop computer later, and abruptly I don’t imagine it’s a accident. pic.twitter.com/4eNB1u8yMg
— △O✕☐ P.E.G Xelnia (@SonyOfLastation) April 8, 2020
@PlayStation @AskPS_UK #DualSense #PS5 #ps5controller #Dualshock5 #videogames pic.twitter.com/VBhBPC28lz
— RobairdCash (@RobairdC) April 8, 2020
Defy the bounds with this #VALORANT Dualsense design! #VALORANTbeta pic.twitter.com/oRwOpL0JRS
— Nicolas Rodriguez (@NicoR3D) April 8, 2020
😂#ps5 #PS5reveal #PS5Controller #manettePS5 #ps #DualSense pic.twitter.com/eALQPeDfRD
— Farouk Nasri (@farouknasri) April 8, 2020
Choose three… #DualSense #PS5 pic.twitter.com/0t0pOMcStE
— Chunkygeek (@Chunkygeek1) April 8, 2020
The Internet Reimagines the PS5 DualSense Controller https://t.co/7ofFEdumV7 pic.twitter.com/VSRnHWuse4
— Video Video video games / Info (@VideoGameNews) April 8, 2020
Tried my fingers customising the model new #DualSense #PS5 controllers.#Players, Who playin? pic.twitter.com/2uG5rXvJNN
— Bob (@sbobtoya) April 8, 2020
— Parrigatooooo (@isaparrot) April 8, 2020
And listed below are the Spartan and Athenian editions, immediate by the use of @adriennczene! pic.twitter.com/gxK7Bn4QyB
— Nicolas Rodriguez (@NicoR3D) April 8, 2020
Add Comment