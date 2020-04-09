People Are Dreaming Up Different Colors For The DualSense Controller

From wild colors to designs that mirror express video video games, Twitter clients are having fun giving Sony’s new controller, the PlayStation 5 DualSense, a makeover. Like most points that hit the online, the DualSense has received mixed reactions, some praising the model new form concern and fashionable design, and others taking it to course of for, neatly, the same causes. I fall into the camp of contemplating it appears superior. The white and black mesh neatly, and the small stripe of blue light provides it a science-fiction look.

Following the DualSense’s disclose the day gone by, Twitter clients wasted no time seeing how the DualSense appears when the colors are altered. Another people tried to create permutations they’d not ideas buying, while others merely wanted to see how disagreeable or silly it would look. I added a number of shaggy dog story tweets for glorious measure. Profit from the roundup!